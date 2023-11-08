Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Rumoured To Join I'm A Celebrity 2023

8 November 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 16:43

What will Jamie Lynn say about her sister Britney on I'm A Celeb?
Jamie Lynn Spears could dish some Britney Spears secrets on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

Exciting news for I’m A Celebrity fans as it looks like Jamie Lynn Spears - Britney's younger sister - will be heading to the jungle for 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to our screens on Sunday 19 November and if the rumours are true then Jamie Lynn Spears will enter the jungle. Does the American actress know what she’s letting herself in for? Will she survive the infamous bushtucker trials? Only time will tell.

Other rumoured contestants include First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and former politician Nigel Farage. The first episode will be a one hour and 45 minute special, introducing the contestants to the Australian jungle.

For Jamie, it may be a chance to tell her side of the story following her sister Britney Spears’s explosive memoir, The Woman In Me. In the book, Britney reveals the details of life under her conservatorship and her strained relationship with her family, including her sister.

Britney Spears made some shocking revelations about her sister Jamie Lynn in her book, The Woman In Me
Britney Spears made some shocking revelations about her sister Jamie Lynn in her book, The Woman In Me. Picture: Getty

At one point in The Woman In Me, Britney calls her sister a “total b*tch” for not doing more to help her escape her conservatorship.

Britney ended her book by revealing that though she loves her sister and acknowledges how hard it must have been to live in her shadow, she does not have a relationship with her, or any other member of her immediate family.

Jamie has yet to speak publicly about the book, but a source told reporters that “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book.” Jamie wrote Things I Should Have Said in 2022 which talks about growing up in the Spears family and the ensuing fame.

Ant and Dec reveal starting date for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

I’m A Celebrity won’t be the first time Jamie Lynn has been on TV. Jamie Lynn starred as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101 between 2005 and 2008 and its sequel film Zoey 102 in 2023. She also plays Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias.

Her acting debut came when she was 10 years old, in the film Crossroads, which starred big sister Britney in the lead role of Lucy Wagner. Jamie Lynn played a younger version of Lucy.

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn
Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn in happier times. Picture: Getty

Jamie Lynn has also appeared on the American reality TV show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but left during the third episode saying she missed her kids. This may not bode well for her stint on I’m A Celebrity, where she will be isolated in the Australian jungle with only her fellow contestants and Ant and Dec for company.

Add to that the infamous bushtucker trials, creepy crawlies and less than luxurious surroundings and it’s no surprise that some celebrities don’t last the distance.

How will Jamie cope? We can’t wait to find out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Luke will not appear appear on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why MAFS UK's Luke Worley Won't Be On The Reunion Show

The Mean Girls musical has an incredible cast

Who’s In The Cast Of The Mean Girls Musical Movie?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

Davina Portratz has played a noticeably smaller role in Selling Sunset season 7

What Happened To Davina Potratz On Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset wouldn't be the same without viewer's favourite Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause From Selling Sunset Age, Net Worth, Kids And Ex-Husband

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?

Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

Josie Gibson, Olivia Attwood and Jamie Lynn-Spears

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

When did Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim split up?

Are Marie-Lou And Jason Oppenheim From Selling Sunset Still Together?

The Selling Sunset cast are all in their 30 and 40s

Selling Sunset Cast Ages: How Old Are The Realtors?

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses

Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits