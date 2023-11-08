Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Rumoured To Join I'm A Celebrity 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears could dish some Britney Spears secrets on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

Exciting news for I’m A Celebrity fans as it looks like Jamie Lynn Spears - Britney's younger sister - will be heading to the jungle for 2023.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to our screens on Sunday 19 November and if the rumours are true then Jamie Lynn Spears will enter the jungle. Does the American actress know what she’s letting herself in for? Will she survive the infamous bushtucker trials? Only time will tell.

Other rumoured contestants include First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and former politician Nigel Farage. The first episode will be a one hour and 45 minute special, introducing the contestants to the Australian jungle.

For Jamie, it may be a chance to tell her side of the story following her sister Britney Spears’s explosive memoir, The Woman In Me. In the book, Britney reveals the details of life under her conservatorship and her strained relationship with her family, including her sister.

Britney Spears made some shocking revelations about her sister Jamie Lynn in her book, The Woman In Me. Picture: Getty

At one point in The Woman In Me, Britney calls her sister a “total b*tch” for not doing more to help her escape her conservatorship.

Britney ended her book by revealing that though she loves her sister and acknowledges how hard it must have been to live in her shadow, she does not have a relationship with her, or any other member of her immediate family.

Jamie has yet to speak publicly about the book, but a source told reporters that “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book.” Jamie wrote Things I Should Have Said in 2022 which talks about growing up in the Spears family and the ensuing fame.

Ant and Dec reveal starting date for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

I’m A Celebrity won’t be the first time Jamie Lynn has been on TV. Jamie Lynn starred as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101 between 2005 and 2008 and its sequel film Zoey 102 in 2023. She also plays Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias.

Her acting debut came when she was 10 years old, in the film Crossroads, which starred big sister Britney in the lead role of Lucy Wagner. Jamie Lynn played a younger version of Lucy.

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn in happier times. Picture: Getty

Jamie Lynn has also appeared on the American reality TV show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but left during the third episode saying she missed her kids. This may not bode well for her stint on I’m A Celebrity, where she will be isolated in the Australian jungle with only her fellow contestants and Ant and Dec for company.

Add to that the infamous bushtucker trials, creepy crawlies and less than luxurious surroundings and it’s no surprise that some celebrities don’t last the distance.

How will Jamie cope? We can’t wait to find out.

