The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4: Including What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

We know Emily in Paris has been renewed for series four, but what other info is circulating about the Netflix series? Here's all the latest on the next season...

Emily in Paris series three ended on the ultimate cliffhanger after a tense final episode, so Netflix viewers already have high hopes for season four, which has already been filmed according to Variety.

The hit TV series was renewed for a fourth series months ago, giving plenty of scope when it comes to the futures of its cast and characters; Emily, Mindy, Gabriel, Camille and Alfie.

The past few series have been released over the month of December and the Paris-set series is becoming somewhat of a Christmas tradition for loyal fans, so naturally we're keen to know the release date of Emily in Paris series four.

It's likely the season will resume at the end of the year, but in the meantime we've gathered all the information so far about the new series, from the cast members likely to return to the plot.

*Warning: Emily in Paris series 3 spoilers ahead*

Mindy (Ashley Park) will return for Emily in Paris series 4. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris series 4 release date

Emily in Paris series four could be released in December 2023, as series three and four were filmed back to back according to Variety.

Despite its seemingly permanently sunny setting, Emily in Paris series one, two and three have always dropped in the wintry months, with the first coming out in October 2020 and the last two being released in December 2021 and 2022.

Given series four was filmed soon after series three, Emily in Paris series four could be released even earlier in 2023 than expected!

Camille revealed she's pregnant in Emily in Paris season three. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Emily in Paris series 4?

There's a lot to pick up in the next series of Emily in Paris after Camille returned from her (romantic) holiday with Sofia to tell Gabriel she's pregnant.

The bombshell secret was dropped by Gabriel in the final moments of series three after Camille stormed out of the church where she was moments away from marrying her chef beau, after telling their friends and family he's in love with Emily.

In series four, we'll see how Emily's relationship with ex-flame Gabriel changes as he prepares to become a parent with Camille. The marketing executive's relationship with Alfie is seemingly at an end after the Brit banker stormed out of the church following Camille's outburst.

However, we can guess that Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) is set to return in series four as he works for Maison Lavaux.

Darren Star, Emily in Paris' creator, spoke to Deadline about what to expect from series four, explaining: "I think that a big question to think about [in] the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place.”

He added that the pair would remain connected, potentially continuing to live in the same building.

Star went on: "They’re all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future.”

Emily in Paris series three saw Camille and Sofia have a brief relationship. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the cast of Emily in Paris series 4?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed series four's cast, but most of the show's big stars are pretty much guaranteed to be back on our screens.

This includes:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julie

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

