Live-action Tangled is officially in the works at Disney

By Sam Prance

Rapunzel is getting her own live-action film, a huge director has been attached and cast suggestions are going viral.

Tangled hive assemble. Disney are officially making a live-action Rapunzel and fans already have cast suggestions.

It's no secret that Tangled is one of the most beloved Disney films. Rapunzel is a tale as old as time but it wasn't until 2010 that Disney turned the iconic story into its very own movie. The film starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and it was an instant blockbuster success. It was also the first Disney musical to feature its updated animated style.

Since Tangled originally came out, Disney have adapted many of their animated features into live-action movies. In recent years, Aladdin, Cinderella and The Little Mermaid have all been given the live-action treatment and films including Moana and Hercules are all set to get their very own live-action movie adaptations.

Now, it's been confirmed that a live-action Tangled film is in the works and a major director is in talks to direct it.

Rumours of a live-action Tangled have been circulating since 2020 and now Variety have confirmed that it's actually happening. The news outlet states that The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey "is in talks to direct the film" and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) is writing the script.

It's currently unclear who will play Rapunzel, Flynn and Mother Gothel in the film but people have already started taking to social media to campaign for their faves to star in it. Suggestions for Rapunzel include huge stars like Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter and Maitreyi Ramakrishan.

As for Flynn, Jordan Fisher, Zayn and Taylor-Zakhar Perez have all been named.

Meanwhile, Cher has come up as a suggestion for Mother Gothel.

Here are just a few of the cast suggestions so far.

SABRINA CARPENTER AND TAYLOR PEREZ FOR THE TANGLED LIVE ACTION LIKE THE VISION IS SO CLEAR pic.twitter.com/cPQ0QOigQM — hillary (@stunninsabrina1) September 10, 2023

sabrina carpenter and jordan fisher as rapunzel and flynn pic.twitter.com/TU6Hv1rBLR — rits || short and sweet (@ritayka13) June 27, 2022

Is now a good time to start my Florence Pugh for rapunzel campaign? https://t.co/q7alCzMI6R pic.twitter.com/WaXzE0kDSy — 𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓮 (@fairyAmidala) February 15, 2020

I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????☀️💜 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) September 12, 2022

it's the only thing we are asking for https://t.co/vZLMh0KPQB pic.twitter.com/1MxojSx5XC — diana FREE ZAYN -232 (@zaynabfalls) February 15, 2020

As it stands no official casting information has been announced. However, both Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and McKenna Grace have said they'd love to play the role of Rapunzel. On X, Maitreyi said: "I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????"

Speaking to Capital Buzz, McKenna said: "That was always my dream growing up. Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed. I've watched that film I think three times this year already."

We'll update you as soon as any official Disney casting information is revealed.

Who do you think should play Rapunzel and Flynn?

