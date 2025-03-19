Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

19 March 2025, 13:08

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin
Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin. Picture: Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Disney / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Rachel Zegler has revealed how the film addresses the "skin was white as snow" line from the fairytale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of the release of the live-action Snow White, Rachel Zegler has given the perfect response to anyone who has argued that she shouldn't play the Disney princess based on the colour of her skin.

Early reviews for Snow White are in and Hunger Games star Rachel has received huge praise for her portrayal of the titular role. In spite of this, Rachel has been subjected to a torrent of racial abuse over her casting in the film. Rachel is American with Colombian heritage and racist trolls have claimed that a Latina actress can't play Snow White.

In particular, people have singled out the "her skin was white as snow" line from the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

Now, Rachel has addressed the line and why her casting still makes canonical sense.

Watch the live-action Snow White trailer

In the Brothers Grimm Snow White fairytale that was published in 1812, Snow is described as having "skin as white as snow". However, many iterations of Snow White have existed over time and not all of them include that line.

Addressing the line and her interpretation of Snow White, Rachel told Variety: “It fell back to another version of Snow White that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby. And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience."

Rachel added: "One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are.”

Snow White in Disney's animated 1937 movie
Snow White in Disney's animated 1937 movie. Picture: Alamy

Discussing her affiliation with Snow White further, Rachel said: "She was my mom’s favourite princess. When she was growing up, there weren’t a lot of dark-haired princesses, and that was the one she could relate to.”

Rachel also revealed that she thought Cinderella was Black as a child because of Brandy who played the princess in the 1997 live-action adaptation: “I grew up in a house where that was Cinderella. Obviously, we watched the cartoon. But a child’s mind is the most amazing thing, where it’s just like, ‘OK, that’s Cinderella'."

She continued: "But the blond-haired, blue-eyed, blue-dress Cinderella from the 1950s cartoon is also Cinderella. Also, Hilary Duff is Cinderella in A Cinderella Story. I was able to comprehend those things at a young age.”

Mic drop!

Read more Disney news here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation
Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping reveals heartbreaking way Haymitch became a tribute

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute

Who is the killer in Adolescence? Did Jamie Kill Katie?

Who is the killer in Netflix's Adolescence? Did Jamie kill the girl?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? Here's how they shot episode 2's drone scene

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? How episode 2's drone shot was filmed

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

The real life inspiration behind Netflix's Adolescence

Is Netflix's Adolescence a true story? Tragic real life inspiration revealed

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read a Save Me translation

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits