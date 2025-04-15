Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

15 April 2025, 16:14

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?
Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Clint Rice and Jacqui Burfoot got engaged while the MAFS Australia reunion episode aired but are they married yet?

Married at First Sight Australia might not have matched Clint Rice and Jacqui Burfoot with their forever person, but it did bring them together.

After their marriages with Lauren Hall and Ryan Donnelly didn't work out, Clint and Jacqui started to get to know each other when filming ended and by the time of the reunion dinner party - just a month or so later - they had plans to move in with each other.

Then, after five months of dating, the pair got engaged with Clint getting down on one knee during a reunion watch party. So, we know this pair move fast, but are they already married?

Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! viewing party
Picture: Instagram

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Hold your horses! They might have got engaged after just five months of dating but they haven't jumped the gun on the wedding just yet - it is only 8 days (at the time of writing) since Clint proposed.

However, Clint has recently hit back at claims they've got a big dramatic prenup as reported by Aussie outlet New Idea. He shared a screenshot of the article to his Instagram story and said: "@newideamagazine thank you for you concerns, but no prenup required and the only rocky road for us is [chocolate bar emoji]"

Clint has hinted to being a millionaire and his assets and pro golfing career certainly make it look that way. Jacqui's wealth is less documented but she recently claimed she was actually "wealthier" than Clint.

Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion
Picture: Nine

During the MAFS Australia reunion dinner party, the cast were shocked by how fast things had moved between Clint and Jacqui. Talking to Woman's Day, Jacqui has said she was "desperate" to find a life partner and so it's not really surprising that she moved in with Clint so quickly.

She said: "Obviously, I was quite desperate for going on Married At First Sight. I was really looking for a life partner, so it’s no surprise that I’d move in with someone so quickly.

"I’ve still got my stuff in Sydney and I haven’t fully moved down, but I’ve been living here for the past seven months. Everything just seems to tick.”

Clint and Jacqui have already spoken extensively about wanting children and to build a family. In the chat with Woman's Day, Jacqui added: "We’ve definitely got marriage and babies on the horizon."

So while they might not have said 'I do' just yet, it looks like it's right around the corner.

