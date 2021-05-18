On Air Now
Olivia Rodrigo is fast becoming a household name after the success of her song ‘Drivers License’, thought to be about an ex-boyfriend, but who's in her relationship history?
Olivia Rodrigo soared into the international spotlight at the start of 2020 thanks to her debut single, and with great recognition on a song all about heartbreak comes a lot of interest in her love life.
The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Joshua Bassett in 2020 after they became close while working on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, and before that she was in a relationship with fellow Disney star Ethan Wacker.
Olivia is only 19 years old, and it seems she’s truly living her best life as a teenager at the top of the charts as she prepares to drop her debut album.
But is Olivia dating anyone and who are her ex-boyfriends?
Both Olivia and Joshua have stayed silent on whether they were ever actually dating, but after she released ‘Drivers License’ fans were adamant it was about HSMTHTS co-star Josh.
They met when they began filming the series in 2019, playing on-screen lovebirds Nini and Ricki, and it wasn’t long before viewers shipped them IRL.
It’s heavily rumoured they had a brief relationship, ending things in 2020 after just a few months.
Olivia’s debut single and Josh’s brief close friendship/rumoured romance with Sabrina Carpenter was spun into a whole love triangle theory, but in case you’ve been living under a rock we’ve got all you need on that here.
Olivia dated Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker after they worked together on the Disney Channel show.
They met when the series started in 2016 but things apparently took a romantic turn in 2018 – they even went on holiday together – taking their romance public after six months.
They were reportedly together for less than a year before they split but to this day neither party has commented on their relationship and just a few snaps of PDA remain on their respective 'grams.
Olivia is thought to be currently single, focusing on herself and her ever-growing career as she prepares to drop her debut album ‘Sour’.
No doubt that will have a lot of heartbreak songs on the track list which will be swiftly analysed by her diehard fans.
