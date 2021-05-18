Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo is fast becoming a household name after the success of her song ‘Drivers License’, thought to be about an ex-boyfriend, but who's in her relationship history?

Olivia Rodrigo soared into the international spotlight at the start of 2020 thanks to her debut single, and with great recognition on a song all about heartbreak comes a lot of interest in her love life.

The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Joshua Bassett in 2020 after they became close while working on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, and before that she was in a relationship with fellow Disney star Ethan Wacker.

Harry Styles Was Referenced In High School Musical: The Musical – The Series And Fans Are Screaming

Olivia is only 19 years old, and it seems she’s truly living her best life as a teenager at the top of the charts as she prepares to drop her debut album.

But is Olivia dating anyone and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett met on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Picture: Getty

Both Olivia and Joshua have stayed silent on whether they were ever actually dating, but after she released ‘Drivers License’ fans were adamant it was about HSMTHTS co-star Josh.

They met when they began filming the series in 2019, playing on-screen lovebirds Nini and Ricki, and it wasn’t long before viewers shipped them IRL.

It’s heavily rumoured they had a brief relationship, ending things in 2020 after just a few months.

Olivia’s debut single and Josh’s brief close friendship/rumoured romance with Sabrina Carpenter was spun into a whole love triangle theory, but in case you’ve been living under a rock we’ve got all you need on that here.

Olivia Rodrigo and Ethan Wacker

Ethan Wacker and Olivia Rodrigo dated for less than a year in 2019. Picture: Ethan Wacker/Instagram

Olivia dated Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker after they worked together on the Disney Channel show.

They met when the series started in 2016 but things apparently took a romantic turn in 2018 – they even went on holiday together – taking their romance public after six months.

They were reportedly together for less than a year before they split but to this day neither party has commented on their relationship and just a few snaps of PDA remain on their respective 'grams.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating now?

Olivia is thought to be currently single, focusing on herself and her ever-growing career as she prepares to drop her debut album ‘Sour’.

No doubt that will have a lot of heartbreak songs on the track list which will be swiftly analysed by her diehard fans.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

