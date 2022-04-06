Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

6 April 2022, 16:55

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...
Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed... Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has officially kicked off the US leg of her SOUR Tour and the set list is perfection! Here's everything you need to know about the songs she's touring from her debut album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour has begun at long last!

The 19-year-old pop sensation has finally taken the songs from her critically acclaimed debut album 'SOUR' on the road – fans have had hits such as 'good 4 u' and 'deja vu' on repeat ever since Olivia rose to prominence last year.

Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

The Disney starlet's first-ever tour commenced across the pond on April 5 in Portland, giving us all a taste of what to expect from the whopping 48 shows she's embarking on this summer.

Concertgoers have taken to social media to share their Sour Tour experiences, everything from the stage design to the outfits to Olivia's performance of the song that started it all, 'drivers license', looks flawless...

Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off her first-ever tour in the US
Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off her first-ever tour in the US. Picture: Alamy

Videos from the inaugural concert quickly made their way onto Twitter, with fans all reacting to the opening number of the tour, of course, Olivia kicked off the festivities with the angsty pop-punk anthem, 'brutal'.

One fan tweeted a reaction to the electric shop opener, they wrote: "Love this opening sequence, so full of energy."

Every song from Rodrigo's studio record made its way onto the setlist, with the song of last summer 'good 4 u' being chosen as the encore tune to close the gig.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress did a stripped-down mash-up of 'enough for you' and '1 step forward, 3 steps back' as well as an acoustic rendition of 'hope ur ok'.

Olivia Rodrigo will be touring her 'SOUR' album from April until July 2022
Olivia Rodrigo will be touring her 'SOUR' album from April until July 2022. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo

The pop prodigy surprised the crowd with two cover songs during the show, she paid homage to 2000s pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne – who is cited as one of her influences – with a rendition of 'Complicated'.

Olivia also performed 'Seether' by rock band Veruca Salt with fans theorising that she will bring an assorted mix of unexpected covers on tour with her – we hope so!

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour opening night setlist:

  • brutal
  • jealousy, jealousy
  • drivers license
  • Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)
  • hope ur ok
  • enough for you / 1 step forward, 3 steps back
  • happier
  • Seether (Veruca Salt cover)
  • favorite crime
  • traitor
  • deja vu
  • good 4 u

Will Olivia Rodrigo switch up her SOUR setlist formula for her next 47 shows? Only time will tell...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

The lowdown on the London filming locations used in Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video

Where Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video Was Filmed

Jade Thirlwall is taking on a new stage name...

Jade Thirlwall Is Dropping Her Last Name For Solo Career

Ed Sheeran has won his 'Shape Of You' copyright case

Ed Sheeran Hits Out At 'Shape Of You' Copyright Case After Win
The Bridgerton series 2 soundtrack consists of some huge pop covers

Your Guide To The Bridgerton Series 2 Soundtrack & Every Pop Song Given An Instrumental Cover
Kanye West will no longer be performing at Coachella

Why Has Kanye West Pulled Out Of Coachella?

Hot On Capital

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pictures From Secret Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding Was 'Practice' But The Pictures Are Really Cute
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline
Kris Jenner has been given the ultimate makeover for her hair and we're obsessed

Kris Jenner Undergoes Huge Transformation As She Ditches Pixie Haircut
Selena Gomez has stayed off the internet since deleting social media from her phone

Why Selena Gomez Has Stayed Off Social Media For 4.5 Years