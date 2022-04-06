Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has officially kicked off the US leg of her SOUR Tour and the set list is perfection! Here's everything you need to know about the songs she's touring from her debut album.

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour has begun at long last!

The 19-year-old pop sensation has finally taken the songs from her critically acclaimed debut album 'SOUR' on the road – fans have had hits such as 'good 4 u' and 'deja vu' on repeat ever since Olivia rose to prominence last year.

The Disney starlet's first-ever tour commenced across the pond on April 5 in Portland, giving us all a taste of what to expect from the whopping 48 shows she's embarking on this summer.

Concertgoers have taken to social media to share their Sour Tour experiences, everything from the stage design to the outfits to Olivia's performance of the song that started it all, 'drivers license', looks flawless...

Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off her first-ever tour in the US. Picture: Alamy

Videos from the inaugural concert quickly made their way onto Twitter, with fans all reacting to the opening number of the tour, of course, Olivia kicked off the festivities with the angsty pop-punk anthem, 'brutal'.

One fan tweeted a reaction to the electric shop opener, they wrote: "Love this opening sequence, so full of energy."

Every song from Rodrigo's studio record made its way onto the setlist, with the song of last summer 'good 4 u' being chosen as the encore tune to close the gig.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress did a stripped-down mash-up of 'enough for you' and '1 step forward, 3 steps back' as well as an acoustic rendition of 'hope ur ok'.

Olivia Rodrigo will be touring her 'SOUR' album from April until July 2022. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia performing Brutal at Sour Tour! #SOURTOUR pic.twitter.com/hKGTx81J8I — OLIVIA ON TOUR (@sourtourinfo) April 6, 2022

The pop prodigy surprised the crowd with two cover songs during the show, she paid homage to 2000s pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne – who is cited as one of her influences – with a rendition of 'Complicated'.

Olivia also performed 'Seether' by rock band Veruca Salt with fans theorising that she will bring an assorted mix of unexpected covers on tour with her – we hope so!

SCREAMING & CRYING IN SOUR TOUR #SOURTOUR pic.twitter.com/gh8VYJjDi7 — OLIVIA ON TOUR (@sourtourinfo) April 6, 2022

Olivia performing the Driver’s license bridge! The bridge of all bridges 🌉 #SOURTOUR pic.twitter.com/EkfnUm6Tqq — OLIVIA ON TOUR (@sourtourinfo) April 6, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour opening night setlist:

brutal

jealousy, jealousy

drivers license

Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)

hope ur ok

enough for you / 1 step forward, 3 steps back

happier

Seether (Veruca Salt cover)

favorite crime

traitor

deja vu

good 4 u

Will Olivia Rodrigo switch up her SOUR setlist formula for her next 47 shows? Only time will tell...

