WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

By Daniel Merrifield

After Olivia Rodrigo shared an Instagram Story of herself in the studio with Conan Gray, the 'drivers license' singer spoke about what went down.

The whole world is eagerly awaiting for new music from Olivia Rodrigo, after her debut single, 'drivers license', spent three weeks at the top of The Official Big Top 40.

Recently, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor shared an Instagram Story showing herself in the studio with Conan Gray, so we had to get to the bottom of it.

conan g.???? olivia rodrigo and conan gray were in the studio together i repeat olivia rodrigo and conan gray were in the studio together pic.twitter.com/RHtTc6IhNw — c. (@apoIIochild) March 14, 2021

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Olivia said "Conan's a friend of mine, and the guy who produces most of my music produces most of his.

"We're just pals and I think he's so brilliant," she said, as she neither confirmed nor denied rumours of an upcoming collaboration.

Conan Gray seemingly sent Olivia a message, claiming she'd left pistachios in the studio, to which Olivia jokingly told Capital that "Pistachios are my studio food of choice.

"If you ever catch me in the studio, I'm probably eating pistachios, and so I just left some on the piano the other day, and [Conan] was like 'Did you, like, leave these here?!'"

Talking of collaborations, Olivia said she was (obviously) open to working with Taylor Swift, after the pair have been praising and supporting each other and their music.

Watch. This. Space.