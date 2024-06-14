Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler v.s 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Can you beat Amy Poehler at The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz?

The wait is over. Inside Out 2 is officially here and to celebrate, we challenged the living legend behind Joy to an impossible quiz all about her career to date. Yes, that's right, we got Amy Poehler to take on 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz' and it contains questions about everything from Inside Out and SNL to Parks and Recreation and Mean Girls.

If that weren't enough, we also got Amy to draw Joy from memory and she even shared some hilarious anecdotes about her iconic roles during the quiz. How well does Amy know her career though?

Press the play button on the video below to find out or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.

