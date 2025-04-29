Exclusive

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

By Katie Louise Smith

"Who knows when that will be, keep your eyes peeled for that."

Bella Ramsey is a very talented actor but did you know they're also a very talented musician, too?

Before quitting social media, The Last of Us star, who is best known for their roles as Ellie in the HBO series and Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, had previously shared several videos of themselves singing original songs and covers while playing the guitar.

On top of that, they've also previously recorded songs for two previous projects; 'The Life of Hilda' for Netflix animated series Hilda and 'Birdy Song' for their role in 2022's Catherine Called Birdy.

Now, in an interview with Capital Buzz, Bella has teased that they're planning on releasing their own music and an album could soon be on the cards.

They better have Bella Ramsey singing Take on me in season 2😭 pic.twitter.com/8akbncBqNT — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) February 6, 2024

When asked how many songs they've written and whether they'd consider releasing their own music, Bella confirmed with a smile: "I, at some point, probably will release my own music."

"I've written getting on for like, 30 songs at the moment," they continued. "Well, the ones that are actually good...I don't know, maybe more like 15 but that's album size, isn't it?

"Come on, let's make that happen! But who knows when that will be, keep your eyes peeled for that."

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions About The Last Of Us

The Last of Us fans are also currently waiting to see if Bella sings any of Ellie's songs from the game.

So far, season 2 has enlisted OG Ellie actor Ashley Johnson to perform 'Through The Valley', but there's still another key moment from the games when Ellie sings Aha's 'Take On Me' as Dina watches on.

Bella didn't give anything away about whether or not they'd filmed the scene in our interview, but here's hoping we'll get to see them perform that beautiful rendition in the show.

