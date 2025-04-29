When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

The end is near! Here's when MAFS Australia's Final Vows airs in the UK.

At this point of the experiment, the couples of Married at First Sight Australia have spent nearly three months together trying to work out if they have something that could last beyond the show. And their final decision comes at the Final Vows where they either walk away for good or run off into the sunset together.

Out of 13 couples, only six have made it to this point. Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou, Jacqueline Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly, Teejay Halkias and Beth Kelly, Carina Mirable and Paul Antoine, Jeff Gobbels and Rhi Disljenkovic, and Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand all made it through the tasks of Homestay, Partner Swap and more. But what will they decide at Final Vows?

Australia viewers have already watched Final Vows and witnessed how it all plays out but for UK viewers, Final Vows is still on the horizon. Here's when this year's Final Vows is coming to Channel 4.

Awhina and Adrian did a 180 at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

When is MAFS Australia's Final Vows airing in the UK?

This year's Final Vows are aired in the 37th and 38th episode of the season which are set to air on Channel 4 on Monday 5th and Tuesday 7th May.

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples made it to Final Vows?

Out of the final six couples, only Teejay and Beth left before Final Vows. The five couples who attended their Final Vows were:

Awhina and Adrian

Jacqui and Ryan

Carina and Paul

Jeff and Rhi

Jamie and Dave

***If you don't want spoilers, STOP scrolling now***

Everything that happened during MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows:

Awhina and Adrian

Adrian and Awhina had a wild Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Awhina and Adrian had a slightly bizarre Final Vows as, although they made it to that point, they decided to end their marriage - until 5 minutes later when they realised their chemistry was so strong they decided to give it another go. The producers where left literally asking: "What's just happened?"

In their initial vows, Awhina expressed her doubts to Adrian, saying: "The fact you live in Sydney, while I have my life in Perth, my son's life is there, my community is there and just as mine is in Perth, yours is in Sydney. The brown haired, brown-eyed boy I've been looking for is at home, missing his mum."

She concluded: "You're not my future right now. This is where our journey ends."

In his vows Adrian told Awhina: "Looking back, I can admit I could've been a better partner to you...You are an amazing mother and I understand how important it is for you to get back to Perth to be with your son. And that's the problem."

But after ending things they continued to flirt and Awhina ended up asking: "Do you want to spend time with me tonight?"

Returning in front of the cameras as a united front, Adrian said: "We're just going to go back home﻿ and see where we stand and how we go, Awhina's a lucky woman."

Jacqui and Ryan

Jacqui delivered some brutal final vows. Picture: Nine

Even though we didn't think it could get any wilder than Awhina and Adrian's Final Vows, Jacqui and Ryan were sure to outdo even the most brutal Final Vows in the show's history.

For a moment, Ryan made it look as if his vows were positive as he began saying: "Jacqui, we were wild, wonderful and weird as hell." However, his true feelings were made clear as he added: "But a healthy relationship is not a performance review."

Then came Jacqui's harsh words (if previously saying his brain was too small wasn't harsh enough). In her vows she said: "If this experiment taught me anything, it's that you shouldn't try and fix your husband. ﻿He needs to do the work on his own. I am not a rehabilitation centre."

She then added: "Today I choose peace and to walk away from this relationship. Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet."

And things after the experiment have only gotten worse for these two as they are fighting it out in court.

Carina and Paul

Paul was distraught over Carina's decison. Picture: Nine

Paul was heartbroken and brought to tears after his and Carina's Final Vows. While he wanted to continue their relationship outside of the experiment, Carina couldn't get over how he had chosen to go on a date with his 'backup bride' during the final task.

In his vows, Paul told Carina: "There's not﻿ a doubt in my mind that you are the one for me, and I never want to risk letting you go again."

She called his vows "sweet" but continued to dump him. Her vows read: "You made a decision that would deeply impact our relationship – you chose to go on a date with another woman...As a Christian, I've been taught to forgive. I can't ignore the good times in this experiment where you made me feel special and cared for and loved."

She went on: "A few weeks ago, this decision would've been easy for me. There would be no question I'd want to stay with you, but you threw it all away in a selfish act. Paul, I was yours. You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life."

Jeff and Rhi

Rhi and Jeff shared some very moving final vows. Picture: Nine

Unsurprisingly, Rhi and Jeff's Final Vows were nothing short of a declaration of their love for one another. In Rhi's vows she said: "I walked into this experiment with hope but nothing to lose. But now I can say that I am leaving this experiment, standing here today with everything to lose, you.﻿

"Moving into life post this experiment, I can promise everything you have seen today, my time, affection and loyalty. I can promise to support you, see your point of view, kiss you every day and eat everything you cook for me.

"I can promise the chance to discover what we were meant to be the second time around."

And finally, Jeff revealed he is falling in love with Rhi, as he said in his vows: "I can confidently say, Rhi, I am falling in love with you. Rhi, you're it for me. I choose you and I hope this is forever."

Jamie and Dave

Jamie and Dave at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Despite some teething issues towards the end of the experiment, Jamie and Dave decided to commit to each other during their Final Vows.

After being uncertain about their relationship, Dave said: "﻿I came here looking for something that could last, something worth holding on and with you, I believe that's possible. So today, I choose us.﻿ Let's give this a real shot."

In Jamie's vows, she said: "﻿I questioned our relationship, you as a person and even myself. It made me question if I'd really fallen in love with you or just the idea of you.

"I deserved to be loved, Dave, and I just don't know whether I'm willing to wait to see if you can get there too. But I also know I'm not ready to walk away from this or from you, and my heart tells me I'm not ready to let go of you and everything we've built together."

