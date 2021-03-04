Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life. Picture: PA/Apple TV+

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams, also known as Q, in her Apple TV+ documentary, but who else has she dated?

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish gave fans a rare insight into her love life in her new documentary on Apple TV+, The World’s A Little Blurry.

Opening up about her very private relationship with rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer got candid about why they broke up after dating for under a year.

But who else has the 19-year-old 'No Time To Die' star dated?

Here’s what we know…

When did Billie Eilish date her ex-boyfriend Q?

Billie Eilish dated Q for less than a year. Picture: Apple TV+

According to her documentary, Billie and her rapper beau, who also goes by the name 7: AMP, split after less than a year together.

It is not known how they first met, but they first started dating at the end of 2018.

She even went on to appear on the 24-year-old rapper’s album cover, ‘Bleaupro’.

Speaking about her heartache following their break-up, she said: “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Did Billie Eilish date Justin Bieber?

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are good friends. Picture: Twitter

Many people previously speculated about whether Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber were romantically involved, due to their super close friendship.

However, the pair have never been more than good friends, with Justin, who is married to Hailey Baldwin, taking the young star under his wing during her musical endeavours.

Billie was actually a Belieber herself in her younger teenage years, so has always spoken highly of the ‘Yummy’ star, praising him for being an inspiration to her.

Billie hasn’t had any other known partners and tends to keep her love life very low-key.

