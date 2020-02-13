Who is Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Baldwin? Dad, Net Worth And Job Revealed

Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber, married one of the most famous singers of our time - but who is she? And what does she do? Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are one of the celeb world's biggest power couples after they got married in 2019 - but who is Hailey Baldwin away from her super star husband?

From her net worth, to her famous family, including her dad, and even her job, here's everything you need to know about the 23 year old.

What is Hailey Baldwin's full name?

Her full name is Hailey Rhode Baldwin.

How old is Hailey Baldwin?

Hailey was born on 22nd November 1996 which makes her 23 at the moment.

Who is Hailey Baldwin's dad? And is she part of the famous Baldwin family?

Hailey's dad is the actor, Stephen Baldwin making all of the Baldwin brothers her uncles - she's related to Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin and William Baldwin.

What does Hailey Baldwin do?

Apart from being Justin Bieber's doting wife, Hailey is also a highly successful model. She's been the face for designers including Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. She's also done many high fashion collaborations too.

What is Hailey Baldwin's net worth?

Not including Justin Bieber's staggering net worth, Hailey is worth a pretty £3million herself.

Where is Hailey Baldwin from?

Hailey was born in Tucson, Arizona but mostly lives in Los Angeles. Her mother is Brazilian, Italian and Portuguese and her dad is English, Irish, Scottish, French and German, so Hailey is a mix of all those!

How did Hailey Baldwin meet Justin Bieber?

Hailey and Justin met when her dad took her to his meet and greet back in 2009, they briefly dated when he had broken up with Selena Gomez for the millionth time in 2016 and got back together a month before he proposed in July 2018.

When and where did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get engaged?

Justin proposed to Hailey on Sunday 8th July while on holiday in the Bahamas.

What does Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring look like?

A fan managed to catch the first pic of Hailey's engagement ring... and it looks massive!

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

