11 December 2024, 15:50

Taylor Swift dishes out $197 million worth of bonuses to Eras Tour staff. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift made sure to give back to her team during her huge Eras Tour.

Eighteen months of performing all over the world later, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour wrapped in Vancouver, BC in December 2024.

After 149 shows, it officially became the highest grossing tour in history, making a huge $2,077,618,725 billion in ticket sales. This was reported by The New York Times and has been confirmed by Taylor's team.

And now, it has been reported that Taylor was sure to give back to the people who made the tour happen with a whopping $197 million worth of bonuses. Which is just under 10% of what the tour made.

How much did Taylor Swift give her staff in bonuses?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour made over $2 billion
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour made over $2 billion. Picture: Getty

The $197 million went towards cash bonuses for "truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and the video team", People reports.

Throughout her tour, Taylor has displayed her generosity. For example, before her opening show on 17th March in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor made a large donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organisation, told local newspaper AZ Central.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage at the Eras Tour in London

Similarly, before The Eras Tour hit Nevada, a food bank there called Three Square revealed that Taylor had made a donation to them.

They wrote on Instagram: "We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22! @TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger.

"Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."

During The Eras Tour, Taylor officially hit the billionaire status thanks to the revenue from her tours, the release of her music, her concert films and her real estate portfolio.

But her charitable personality dates back way further than her billionaire status does with her donations dating back to as far as 2011 when she donated 6,000 books to the Reading Public Library in Pennsylvania.

This was in the middle of her Speak Now Tour and the books were all new and geared towards children and teens, according to the local Reading Eagle.

