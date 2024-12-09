Taylor Swift's Eras Tour becomes the highest grossing tour in history

9 December 2024, 14:55

How much money did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour make?
How much money did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour make? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour has ended, but how much money did she make?

Taylor Swift has just wrapped The Eras Tour after 18 months of performing all over the world. The Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023 and finished in Vancouver, British Columbia in December 2024.

The show consisted of performances from 10 albums including 'Lover', 'Reputation' and her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'. With multiple dress changes, surprise songs and special guests, Taylor went above and beyond to make every show unforgettable. Plus the 'Cruel Summer' singer redefined pop concerts with her show running an impressive three-and-a-half-hours long.

The Eras Tour even got its own book AND concert film. So, after 149 shows spanning five continents it comes as no surprise that The Eras Tour has been announced as the highest grossing tour ever.

Taylor Swift perfroms at her last The Eras Tour date in Vancouver, BC
Taylor Swift takes a bow at her last The Eras Tour date in Vancouver, BC. Picture: Getty

How much money did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour make?

The Eras Tour is officially the highest-grossing tour in history. The New York times broke the news that Taylor Swift's mega worldwide tour grossed $2,077,618,725 billion in ticket sales which Taylor's touring company have confirmed. In GBP, that is a staggering £1.6 billion pounds.

After Ticketmaster crashed during the original presale of the tour, it was expected that the tour would receive a substantial level of success. Throughout all of her tour, this is the first time Taylor has released any official figures.

To put The Era's Tour success into perspective, let's take a look at other super successful tours.

Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour - for the last time in Vancouver, BC
Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour - for the last time in Vancouver, BC. Picture: Getty

In August 2024, Billboard reported that Coldplay had set an industry record with $1 billion in ticket sales for its 156-date Music of the Spheres World Tour. For a similar stretch of shows in stadiums and arenas, that means they amassed less than half of The Eras Tour profit.

Similarly, Harry Styles' huge Love On Tour stint made $617.3 million according to Billboard, and while that is no number to turn your nose up to it still sits way below comparison to Taylor's $2 billion figure.

The big question now is what will Taylor do next? Will she take a well deserved break or, like the fans are hoping, will she be announcing something soon? Reputation TV, Debut TV...? Who knows!

