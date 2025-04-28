Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up reveal

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up. Picture: Global

We've announced the first batch of artists confirmed for Summertime Ball – and there's more still to join the line-up!

The first batch of artists on the line-up for this year's Summertime Ball, which is taking place on Sunday 15th June at Wembley Stadium, includes IRL legend Mariah Carey, wildly talented Benson Boone, summer anthems queen Zara Larsson, rap sensation KSI and so many more incredible stars.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby announced some of the amazing artists performing today on Capital Breakfast and we've got even more Ballers to reveal tomorrow, Tuesday 29th April from 7am, make sure you're listening and watching on Global Player!

Here's who's been announced so far...

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is performing for the first time at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

Yep, you read that right. Actual Mariah Carey is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

The pop icon defined a whole era with her unmistakable vocals, has countless Number 1s and is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history! We’ll be in the presence of an IRL legend.

We hope you’re ready to sing your heart out!

Lola Young

Lola Young will make her Capital's Summertime Ball debut. Picture: Global

‘Messy’ hitmaker and BRIT-nominated Lola Young is performing at this year’s Summertime Ball and we’re so excited to hear her unmissable sound and relatable lyrics live!

Lola’s had a huge year and we’re honoured to have her at the UK’s biggest summer party.

Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp is heading to Capital's Summertime Ball for the first time! Picture: Global

Mean Girls (2024) star and pop sensation Reneé Rapp is on the #CapitalSTB line-up! Reneé burst onto the scene when she starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. She then reprised the role in the 2024 musical film also sang on the soundtrack, cementing herself as a pop girlie.

Since releasing music of her own, Reneé’s established a huge fan base so we know things are going to get loud for this set!

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson returns to #CapitalSTB! Picture: Global

The queen of summer hits, Zara Larsson is on our Summertime Ball line-up!

Zara last performed at the UK’s biggest summer party in 2023 and we can’t wait to have her back with us at Wembley Stadium.

KSI

KSI is returning to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

KSI is returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball for a second time! The YouTuber-turned rap sensation’s had an epic few years of music, with multiple songs landing in the Top 10 on The EE Official Big Top 40 from Global, like ‘Not Over Yet’ (feat. Tom Grennan), ‘Holiday’ and his 2024 single ‘Thick Of It’ (feat. Trippie Redd).

A true multi-talented entertainer and one of the UK’s biggest music names, KSI is set to deliver a high-energy performance!

Jessie J

Pop icon Jessie J's making an epic comeback at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

That’s right, Jessie J is back with new music and she’s returning to Capital’s Summertime Ball stage after 11 years!

We’re so glad to have this pop icon back in our lives and cannot wait for her huge performance at Wembley Stadium, you already know how those vocals are gonna sound.

Dasha

Dasha is going to be at the UK's biggest summer party! Picture: Global

We hope your boots are workin’ because pop-country queen Dasha is on our incredible line-up!

Rising US country star Dasha, known for her breakout smash ‘Austin’, will make her Ball debut, bringing her distinctive sound to Capital listeners for the very first time.

Dasha’s about to bring a lil’ slice of ‘Dashville’ to Wembley Stadium.

Busted Vs McFly

Busted Vs McFly are joining us at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

All the members of Busted and McFly joined forces in the last year and we’re so excited to have this iconic supergroup performing at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball!

Benson Boone

Benson Boone is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

American singer-songwriter Benson is joining the UK’s biggest summer party for the second year in a row!

You know his songs like ‘Beautiful Things’ and ‘Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else’ and now it’s time to hear those vocals fill Wembley Stadium.

