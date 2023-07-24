Harry Styles Marks The End Of ‘Love On Tour’ With Emotional Speech & Message To Fans

24 July 2023, 12:34 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 12:57

Harry Styles had his last 'Love On Tour' show after two years on the road
Harry Styles had his last 'Love On Tour' show after two years on the road. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles enjoyed his final ‘Love On Tour’ show over the weekend, marking the end of the singer’s two years on the road.

Harry Styles marked the end of his ‘Love On Tour’ shows with his final gig in Italy on Saturday night after two years on the road.

The former One Direction star began the tour back in September 2021 and delivered an impressive two-year run after having played 169 dates in the last 23 months.

Of course, the final show was bound to be an emotional one after all the epic memories made on the road between Harry and his fans, so it’s no surprise the ‘As It Was’ singer got emotional during the show.

Sharing a heartfelt speech with fans in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Harry said: “Thank you so much, thank you for… thank you for…,” before clutching his face as his voice started to break.

Joking it off, the superstar added: “He’s gone,” before adding: ”I was doing so well!”

Harry Styles has been on the road with 'Love On Tour' since 2021
Harry Styles has been on the road with 'Love On Tour' since 2021. Picture: Getty

Fighting through the emotion, Harry continued: “Thank you for the way you’ve supported me over the last 13 years. I couldn’t have done it without you and for loving me in the way that you have thank you so much.

“My friends that are here tonight, thank you so much for having my back always, I love you all so much. There are so many things that I get to feel incredibly lucky for in my life and the thing I feel the luckiest for is my friends.”

“I get to do this job with my friends,” added Harry, “Those who make music with me those of you who don’t the way that you support me allows me to do this and I am so full right now. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

The Don’t Worry, Darling actor later posted to his Instagram Stories, thanking fans again for all of their support as he wrote: “Love On Tour. It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure."

Harry Styles shared a heartfelt message with fans after the end of his Love On Tour shows
Harry Styles shared a heartfelt message with fans after the end of his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

“To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he added, "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honour to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.”

He rounded off the message by adding: “Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know. H.”

This comes as fans have celebrated 13 years since One Direction was formed back on the X Factor in 2010, and we’re all so proud of the boys' journeys since!

