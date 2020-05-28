One Direction’s X Factor Auditions: All Five Of Their Life-Changing Moments

One Direction was formed way back in 2010 on The X Factor, but can you remember what their auditions were like?

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson were put together to become the now-iconic boyband One Direction on The X Factor 10 years ago.

The boys are fast approaching their 10th anniversary date and, in the run-up, we thought we’d take a look back at the X Factor auditions that changed their lives.

Harry Styles’ X Factor audition

Harry’s X Factor audition at 16 years old is possibly the cutest thing to ever bless our TV screens and we’re so glad it still exists to re-watch.

In Harry’s introduction he told judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger he worked in a bakery, had just taken his GCSEs, and was planning on returning to college after summer.

How things changed for young Haz!

He sang ‘Isn’t she Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder but was told by Louis he “doesn’t have enough experience”, however, Simon saved the day and changed the course of history by saying he “totally disagreed” and Harry was put through to the next stage.

Niall Horan’s X Factor audition

Niall introduced himself in his X factor audition by saying he was often compared to Justin Bieber and was auditioning to “be the best artist I can be in the world.”

When Katy Perry asked if his audition was going to “make him really popular at school,” he cheekily replied: “I suppose, Katy, yeah.”

Niall sang ‘So Sick’ by Ne-yo but was halted by Simon who told him: “I think you’re not as good as you thought you were,” while Cheryl said: “I think the song is too big for you, babe.”

They put him through anyway, with Louis, Katy, and Simon giving him a ‘yes’ while Cheryl feared he was too young.

Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor audition

Louis sang ‘Hey There Delilah’ by The Plain White Ts, earning him an easy round of yesses from Simon, Nicole, and Louis.

The teenager looks worlds away from the pop star he is today in the audition, rocking a long mop of hair and a grey shirt with a matching cardigan.

Liam Payne’s X Factor audition

Liam first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at 14 years old, making it through to judges houses’ before Simon told him to finish his GCSEs.

Returning two years later with his rendition of ‘Cry Me a River’, Liam seriously impressed the judges – including his now-ex Cheryl.

Liam was put through to the next stage of the competition, with Natalie Imbruglia telling him: “I think other people in the competition should be really worried about you.”

Zayn Malik’s X Factor audition

Zayn sang ‘Let Me Love You’ by Mario for his audition, and it didn’t take long for Nicole, Louis, and Simon to agree he was worthy of a yes all-round.

Harry, Zayn, Liam, Louis, and Niall were of course put together at the bootcamp stage of the show after initially being told as individuals they were leaving the competition.

Simon explained: “This is a life line, you have got to work 14 hours a day every single day and take this opportunity, you’ve got a real shot here guys.”

And our lives were never the same.

