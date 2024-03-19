Who Is Chloe Burrows Dating?

Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Chloe Burrows’ name resurfaced thanks to her ex Toby Aromolaran on All Stars, but what is she up to now and who is she dating?

Chloe Burrows had a long-term relationship with Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran from 2021 to 2022 and since then she’s been building up her individual profile, hosting a podcast of her own and regularly appearing on other reality TV shows.

While she hasn’t been linked to anyone else since her split from Toby, Chloe’s dating life hit the headlines not once but twice earlier in March after she was pictured out and about with fellow Islander Davide Sanclimenti, who she was forced to deny she’s dating after he appeared on her podcast Chloe vs The World.

Days later she was photographed with a Too Hot to Handle contestant, fuelling dating rumours all over again.

Who is Chloe Burrows dating? Here’s the latest.

Chloe Burrows started her own rumour she was dating Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Getty

Who is Chloe Burrows dating?

Chloe has become a household name in her own right since appearing on Love Island series seven with now-ex Toby so naturally fans are curious about who she’s dating.

On 16th March Chloe was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Johnson as they enjoyed a dog walk together in Essex. The duo were pictured laughing and joking together as they strolled and even stopped for a chat on a park bench, with Harry papped throwing his head back in laughter.

Harry appeared on Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle in 2022, where he won with now-ex Beaux Raymond.

Chloe is yet to confirm or deny that they’re dating, jetting off on a ski holiday with her best friends including Islanders Millie Court and Liam Reardon just days later.

Chloe Burrows was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Johnson. Picture: Harry Johnson/Instagram

Their outing came after Chloe was forced to shut down speculation she’s dating Ekin-Su’s Love Island ex Davide Sanclimenti after they shared a TikTok together to promote his appearance on her podcast.

Chloe replied to fans’ questions: “Have a DAY OFF, his manager is one of my good mates this is annoying.”

Chloe Burrows and Davide come together for TikTok

She also told a fan: “This is not how I would hard launch. X”

They filmed a video enjoying drinks together outside in London after recording the episode together, with Chloe even joking: “This is our first date.”

