Who Is Chloe Burrows Dating?

19 March 2024, 14:52

Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran
Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Chloe Burrows’ name resurfaced thanks to her ex Toby Aromolaran on All Stars, but what is she up to now and who is she dating?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe Burrows had a long-term relationship with Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran from 2021 to 2022 and since then she’s been building up her individual profile, hosting a podcast of her own and regularly appearing on other reality TV shows.

While she hasn’t been linked to anyone else since her split from Toby, Chloe’s dating life hit the headlines not once but twice earlier in March after she was pictured out and about with fellow Islander Davide Sanclimenti, who she was forced to deny she’s dating after he appeared on her podcast Chloe vs The World.

Days later she was photographed with a Too Hot to Handle contestant, fuelling dating rumours all over again.

Who is Chloe Burrows dating? Here’s the latest.

Chloe Burrows started her own rumour she was dating Davide Sanclimenti
Chloe Burrows started her own rumour she was dating Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Getty

Who is Chloe Burrows dating?

Chloe has become a household name in her own right since appearing on Love Island series seven with now-ex Toby so naturally fans are curious about who she’s dating.

On 16th March Chloe was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Johnson as they enjoyed a dog walk together in Essex. The duo were pictured laughing and joking together as they strolled and even stopped for a chat on a park bench, with Harry papped throwing his head back in laughter.

Harry appeared on Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle in 2022, where he won with now-ex Beaux Raymond.

Chloe is yet to confirm or deny that they’re dating, jetting off on a ski holiday with her best friends including Islanders Millie Court and Liam Reardon just days later.

Chloe Burrows was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Johnson
Chloe Burrows was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Johnson. Picture: Harry Johnson/Instagram

Their outing came after Chloe was forced to shut down speculation she’s dating Ekin-Su’s Love Island ex Davide Sanclimenti after they shared a TikTok together to promote his appearance on her podcast.

Chloe replied to fans’ questions: “Have a DAY OFF, his manager is one of my good mates this is annoying.”

Chloe Burrows and Davide come together for TikTok

She also told a fan: “This is not how I would hard launch. X”

They filmed a video enjoying drinks together outside in London after recording the episode together, with Chloe even joking: “This is our first date.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split after three years together

Why Did Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Split?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Heads Into Production

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album 'Cowboy Carter' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Sydney Sweeney began playing Euphoria's Cassie Howard in 2019

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Euphoria Season 3 Will Be ‘So Different’

Molly-Mae signed a seven-figure deal with a large beauty brand

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Signs Another Jaw Dropping Seven Figure Deal

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits