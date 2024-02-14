What Has Chloe Burrows Said About Toby Aromolaran Cheating Allegations?

Toby Aromolaran has claimed he was cheated on by an ex
Toby Aromolaran has claimed he was cheated on by an ex. Picture: ITV2/ Chloe Burrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows name is re-surfacing around Love Island All Stars after her ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran told his co-stars he’d been cheated on in a previous relationship.

Toby Aromolaran told his fellow Islanders including partner Georgia Steel, Tom Clare, Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison he’d been cheated on in a past relationship and ‘would never’ do it himself as he knows how it feels. The admission came after he and Georgia were voted first place in ‘most likely to cheat’ during a villa challenge.

It wasn’t clear who he was talking about, but viewers are wondering whether Toby is claiming ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows cheated on him during their one-year relationship after Love Island series seven.

Toby told Anton: “It wasn’t even my choice to end the relationship, I just had to end it because it’s cheating. It hurts. I can’t lie to you, with that girl she was it. I was happy, like soulmate vibes. And after that s*** happened it was the hardest time of my life, hands down.”

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows were together for a year after Love Island
Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows were together for a year after Love Island. Picture: Getty

While Toby didn’t mention his ex-girlfriend by name, it’s left Chloe’s name at the centre of the allegations. However, they split at the end of 2022, so he may have even been in another relationship since then.

But what has Chloe said about the cheating allegations, if anything?

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows split a year after meeting on Love Island
Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows split a year after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Getty

What has Chloe Burrows said about Toby Aromolaran’s cheating allegation?

At the time of writing, Chloe hasn’t directly addressed Toby’s cheating allegations, let alone confirmed it’s her he’s been referring to.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from tweeting her on X, asking her to address Toby’s claims.

After they split, Chloe went on Celebs Go Dating where she showed she was equally as hurt by their breakup and confirmed that it was him who ended the relationship.

As she broke down in tears she said: “The connections you form [in the Love Island villa], you can't replicate it in real life. When he said, 'this isn't working', I was really heartbroken for months.”

Arabella questions Toby over cheating on Love Island

"I was heartbroken. Things fell apart a bit and we both knew. He went away, we hadn’t seen each other for a month and we both just kind of knew. I'm not going to beg for someone to stay with me."

The experts suggested it seemed ‘she didn’t want that relationship to end’ and Chloe replied, “at the time, I didn’t.”

Asked if she’d get back with him in future, Chloe said: “I don't know. We're probably very different people now. I don't know, to be honest."

