Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 'signed' to All Stars 2025

Ekin-Su 'signed up' to Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reportedly become the first official Love Island All Stars 2025 contestant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following her Celebrity Big Brother stint, Ekin-Su has reportedly signed onto the second season of Love Island All Stars coming at the start of 2025.

Her name joins a list of previously reported stars like Luca Bish, Grace Jackson and Scott Thomas, all rumoured to be looking for love in the All Stars villa.

According to the MailOnline Ekin-Su's "deal is agreed in principle, there's still some details to sort out". Their source added: "But there's huge hope she's finally agreed to take a second chance at finding long-lasting love in front of the nation."

Ekin-Su won Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

This comes after claims the reality TV star was dating Georges from 2023's Married at First Sight UK.

A source had claimed: "Ekin's team are scrambling to keep it under wraps for fear that it will impact her chances of Love Island All Stars, of which she is top of the list, but it seems neither of them could keep away from each other." However, both Georges' and Ekin-Su's teams disputed these claims.

On her supposed All Stars appearance the MailOnline source continued: "Ekin-Su has been the number one priority for [Love Island All Stars] casting producers, they know fans would love to see her return to the villa.

"She was so iconic during her first appearance on the show and now she's single again at the perfect time."

Ekin-Su slams Fern Britton as fake on CBB

The went on: "Ekin's in her 30s now too, she really wants to meet someone genuine who she can settle down with and after seeing it happen for last year's All Stars winners, she's keeping her fingers crossed she can be next."

Last year, saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare win with their relationship still going strong at the time of writing.

With Ekin-Su winning season eight of Love Island alongside her now-ex boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, it'll be interesting for fans of the show to see her back.

Read more about Love Island here: