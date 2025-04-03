Exclusive

Elton John praises success of 'young' artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter

Elon John and Chappell Roan have become good friends. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

We had the honour of interviewing Elton John in his incredible home.

Musical legend Elton John opened the doors to his Windsor home for Capital Breakfast presenters Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to talk about his latest album with Brandi Carlile, ‘Who Believes in Angels?’, and reflect on his incredible career.

The 78-year-old also opened up about how he loves to see young pop stars, like Chappell Roan and Lola Young, breaking into the industry, saying he found Chappell’s music in 2023 and now they’re good friends, admitting he chatted to her just the day prior.

He said: “2023 I played 'Pink Pony Club' and a couple of weeks ago it was Number 1 here. And as soon as I heard that and then heard the album, I contacted her. And she performed at our Oscars event this year and I sang with her, she was amazing.”

Elton John with Chappell Roan. Picture: Getty

Elton went on: “She was just great it makes me feel so good that these young people are doing so well. And Chappell’s been around a long time.”

He went on to mention some of his other favourite newer artists, adding: “Sabrina Carpenter this is her sixth record. Look at Lola young, she’s been around a while. Gradually they break through and when they finally break through they’re ready for it. And Olivia Dean is not far off doing that as well.”

Elton also shouted out Billie Eilish, saying he ‘couldn’t believe what [he] was hearing’ when he first heard the music she released as a teenager.

He also praised Owen Cooper, star of Netflix series Adolescence: “I just think, ‘I wish I could have done that at 15’. It’s astonishing what people are doing these days with music and various other things, and in acting, for example, the kid in adolescence is amazing.”

Jordan, Chris and Sian chatted to Elton John. Picture: Global

The pop icon added that he’s ‘so happy’ to see artists break into the industry, using Lola Young’s ‘Messy’ as an example.

“You’re looking for the new and the exciting, and when people start to happen, like when Lola Young had the hit with ‘Messy’ recently, you think, ‘Oh, I’m so happy for you, I’m really happy for you.’”

He also touched on Ed Sheeran and James Blunt’s respective rise to fame, saying that by starting out by performing to 20 or 30 people they’ve ‘earned their keep.’

Elton John praised artists like Lola Young. Picture: Getty

