Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia teased that one couple had some "some exciting baby news". Here's the truth of it...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tuesday night's episode (April 01) of Married at First Sight Australia left viewers with a huge cliffhanger as the voice over claimed one of the couples had "exciting baby news". A MAFS baby? How thrilling.

Well unfortunately it's actually not as exciting as it's been made out to be. Lucky for you spoiler hunters, the show has already aired in Australia so we know what's coming up.

And while the likes of Jamie, who makes up one half of MAFS Australia 2025's fave couple, has addressed the possibility of having a baby with Dave, it's not them.

So, who is it? Read on to find out.

Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

This will shock you but the couple is Tony and Morena, however it's not happy or exciting at all.

Yes, MAFS Australia were slightly naughty with this cliffhanger because this is actually part of the downfall for Tony and Morena's relationship.

During homestay Tony went out for dinner with Morena's friends and after a tough conversation Tony was pulled into a much tougher one with just two of Morena's friends who grilled him on his feelings towards his MAFS bride.

He said their relationship was never going to "blossom into anything" and this is when it came out that Tony, 53, actually hoped to be matched with a younger bride or a bride with children.

"You know what the thing is? When I came in I wanted someone a bit younger that could still have kids, [or] maybe had a kid...I always wanted a child," he admitted.

Tony and Morena on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Her friends were understanding about Tony's wishes, with Morena being 57 years old, but told him he needed to express his feelings to her as it would help her to not feel "rejected".

If this baby news shocks you, you're not the only one. Even one of the producers said to Tony, "that's pretty new information about you," and it didn't quite wash with Morena who was baffled by his failure to mention it before.

Fellow MAFS bride Jamie has spoken about how lots of her friends and family thought the baby teaser was about her. She told Woman's Day: "Do you know how many people thought that was me?"

And while the future of their relationship remains unknown (to anyone who hasn't read spoilers) she said: "I kept going to Dave, 'What if we have the first MAFS baby.'"

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.