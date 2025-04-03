Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay

Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay. Picture: Lionsgate

By Sam Prance

Sunrise on the Reaping gives a fans a devastating insight into Haymitch's backstory.

Hunger Games fans are crying over the emotional story behind why Haymitch raises geese at the end of Mockingjay.

If you've read any of the Hunger Games books, you will already be well aware that Suzanne Collins likes to introduce new lore about fan fave characters whenever she expands the franchise. For example, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes gives fans all the details on how Coriolanus Snow became a villain and introduces us to his first love.

Now, Suzanne Collins is blowing fans' minds once again. The new prequel Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th Hunger Games and it finally explains why Haymitch ends up raising geese.

WARNING: Sunrise on the Reaping spoilers below

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

In Sunrise on the Reaping, we learn that Haymitch was in love with a rebellious Covey girl called Lenore Dove when he was selected to take part in the 50th Hunger Games. In fact, Haymitch was only picked for the games because the Peacekeepers were going to harm Lenore. Haymitch intervened to protect her and was made a tribute.

At the end of the book, Haymitch wins the games and returns to District 12 to realise that his home has been burned down and his family have died. He meets Lenore but she dies after eating a gumdrop poisoned by Snow. Haymitch then moves to the Victor's Village, turns to drinking and avoids people out of fear Snow will kill them.

Of course, we already know Snow's story doesn't end there. He mentors Katniss and Peeta in the Games and helps put an end to Snow's dictatorship. At the end of Mockingjay, Katniss reveals that Haymitch has started to raise his own geese.

Haymitch drinks until the liquor runs out, and then raises geese until the next train arrives. Fortunately, the geese can take pretty good care of themselves. - Mockingjay, Suzanne Collins

And Sunrise on the Reaping includes a scene which explains exactly why it's so emotional that Haymitch does end up raising geese. In the epilogue, Haymitch tells his story to Katniss and Peeta and we learn that Lenore raised her own geese when she was alive. In other words, Haymitch raised geese in Mockinjay because of Lenore.

In honour of Lenore, Katniss and Peeta then find goose eggs and give them to Haymitch as a gift for him to hatch and raise in her honour. No, I'm not crying. You are.

Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "WDYM HAYMITCH RAISES GEESE AT THE END OF MOCKINGJAY BC HIS GIRLFRIEND USED TO."

HAYMITCH KEPT GEESE AT THE END OF MJ BECAUSE LENORE DOVE ALSO HAD THEM BEFORE SHE DIED 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ygJuYCbmgP — maria (@westsidesorry) March 13, 2025

WDYM HAYMITCH RAISES GEESE AT THE END OF MOCKINGJAY BC HIS GIRLFRIEND USED TO pic.twitter.com/80gZ4tOXFF — jo (@sixofsongbirds) March 13, 2025

Suzanne Collins, you will pay for my therapy!

