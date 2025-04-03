Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay

3 April 2025, 17:21

Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay
Hunger Games prequel reveals heartbreaking reason why Haymitch raises geese in Mockingjay. Picture: Lionsgate
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sunrise on the Reaping gives a fans a devastating insight into Haymitch's backstory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hunger Games fans are crying over the emotional story behind why Haymitch raises geese at the end of Mockingjay.

If you've read any of the Hunger Games books, you will already be well aware that Suzanne Collins likes to introduce new lore about fan fave characters whenever she expands the franchise. For example, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes gives fans all the details on how Coriolanus Snow became a villain and introduces us to his first love.

Now, Suzanne Collins is blowing fans' minds once again. The new prequel Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th Hunger Games and it finally explains why Haymitch ends up raising geese.

WARNING: Sunrise on the Reaping spoilers below

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

In Sunrise on the Reaping, we learn that Haymitch was in love with a rebellious Covey girl called Lenore Dove when he was selected to take part in the 50th Hunger Games. In fact, Haymitch was only picked for the games because the Peacekeepers were going to harm Lenore. Haymitch intervened to protect her and was made a tribute.

At the end of the book, Haymitch wins the games and returns to District 12 to realise that his home has been burned down and his family have died. He meets Lenore but she dies after eating a gumdrop poisoned by Snow. Haymitch then moves to the Victor's Village, turns to drinking and avoids people out of fear Snow will kill them.

Of course, we already know Snow's story doesn't end there. He mentors Katniss and Peeta in the Games and helps put an end to Snow's dictatorship. At the end of Mockingjay, Katniss reveals that Haymitch has started to raise his own geese.

Haymitch drinks until the liquor runs out, and then raises geese until the next train arrives. Fortunately, the geese can take pretty good care of themselves.

- Mockingjay, Suzanne Collins

And Sunrise on the Reaping includes a scene which explains exactly why it's so emotional that Haymitch does end up raising geese. In the epilogue, Haymitch tells his story to Katniss and Peeta and we learn that Lenore raised her own geese when she was alive. In other words, Haymitch raised geese in Mockinjay because of Lenore.

In honour of Lenore, Katniss and Peeta then find goose eggs and give them to Haymitch as a gift for him to hatch and raise in her honour. No, I'm not crying. You are.

Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "WDYM HAYMITCH RAISES GEESE AT THE END OF MOCKINGJAY BC HIS GIRLFRIEND USED TO."

Suzanne Collins, you will pay for my therapy!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more

The Last of Us' Craig Mazin addresses complaints that Bella Ramsey doesn't look old enough to play Ellie in season 2

The Last of Us boss addresses criticism that Bella Ramsey looks too young to play Ellie in season 2
MAFS Australia PR team are reportedly 'not happy' after Dave regained access to his social media accounts.

MAFS Australia's Dave caught 'breaking' huge show rule

A psychologist has explained why Jamie continued to deny he had killed Katie despite being shown the evidence.

Why Adolescence's Jamie denies killing Katie despite seeing video evidence

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey split rumours on Dubai holiday

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey breakup rumours as Dubai trip sparks split concerns

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after violent outburst on the show

Adrian's former best friend Jasmin apologised following the MAFS Australia homestay.

MAFS Australia’s Awhina receives apology from Adrian’s friend after fiery homestay row

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits