3 April 2025, 16:15 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 16:17

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend? Abi Moores' Love Island season, age and more. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Nathan is dating Love Island's Abi Moores. Here's everything you need to know about her including what Love Island season she was on, her age and where she's from.

Married at First Sight UK's Nathan Campbell and Lacey Martin were one of the strongest couples on the show in 2024 and news of their split shook fans. That was until the second reunion episode aired and the flaws of their relationship began to show.

Now, as a free man, Nathan has wasted no time in finding his Mrs. Right after the experiment failed him. Since March 2025, Nathan has been romantically linked to Love Island season 10's Abi Moores when she shared a TikTok of them together.

Soon after the romance was confirmed and now Nathan has made a huge gesture to Abi, including a diamond ring...

Who is MAFS UK's Nathan's girlfriend?

Nathan 'proposed' to his Love Island girlfriend
Nathan 'proposed' to his Love Island girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Is Abi Moore engaged?

On Abi's 27th birthday, Nathan made a huge gesture where he put on a 'girlfriend proposal' for Abi complete with a diamond ring! So no engagement just yet, but there were huge balloons that read "Will You Be My Girlfriend Abi?".

Showing off her ring, Abi said: "Finally stopped off and got some press ons so I have nice nails to show you guys this is the present that Nathan got me."

"Real diamonds," Nathan added.

What season of Love Island was Abi Moore on and what happened?

Abi, who's from Hampshire, England, was on season 10 of Love Island where she arrived as a bombshell on day 27. On day 31 she and Mitch Taylor, better known as 'Messy Mitch', coupled up. But Abi found herself in a love triangle with Mitch and Ella Barnes.

Ella stole Mitch from Abi and she then coupled up with Scott van-der-Sluis but, sadly, they were in the bottom three couples following a public vote for the most compatible couple. Then, when the choice came down to the safe islanders, they chose to dump Abi and Scott from the island.

How did MAFS's Nathan and Love Island's Abi meet?

The pair were paired on a blind date by their mutual friend Reuben Collins who starred on season 11 of Love Island.

Nathan's ex Lacey, who he married on MAFS UK, is reportedly fuming over his romance with Abi. According to a tabloid source: "Lacey can’t believe after Nathan making out she was the fame hungry one he’s now seeing a girl from Love Island."

"She feels like this is what he always wanted and that’s fame. He spoke about wanting to be a model and be in a boy band and do I’m A Celeb... She thinks the whole thing is for publicity and proves her point that it wasn’t a one way street he wanted a showmance too."

Reuben Collins matched Nathan and Abi
Reuben Collins matched Nathan and Abi. Picture: Instagram

