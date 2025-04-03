Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey breakup rumours as Dubai trip sparks split concerns

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey split rumours on Dubai holiday. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winners Gabby and Casey have been hit with split speculation as Gabby appeared solo on a trip to Dubai.

They say, with great power comes great responsibility. And with a Love Island win comes thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of eyes on you willing you to be the 'perfect' couple and looking for any clues that things might have gone wrong.

This is all too true for Love Island All Stars winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen who have faced endless criticism about the legitimacy of their relationship. Made worse by the success of last year's winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare, Casey's good friends.

After the lack of a 'girlfriend proposal' to publicly declare their relationship, speculation grew that they'd broken up and recently the split rumours were heightened when Gabby appeared without Casey on a trip to Dubai that they'd mentioned going on together.

So, have they split? Well Gabby has responded to fans and set the record straight.

Have Love Island's Gabby and Casey split?

"Yes believe it or not, a girl can go on holiday with her family without it meaning her and her fella have ended [rolling eyes, laughing emoji]... he's flying out on Sunday to see me [content face emoji, cupid's heart emoji]," Gabby wrote on her Instagram story.

There you have it, they are still very much an item. In conversation with Capital, Gabby previously mentioned that she wanted to use part of her All Stars prize money to take her mum and brother on holiday.

"So it's my brother's 30th in ten days actually and I want to do something really special for him and get my mum involved, so I think I'll take on holiday, a little family holiday," Gabby said not long after leaving the villa.

Gabby responded to Casey split rumours. Picture: Instagram

Confirming that he will be joining Gabby in Dubai, the King of Speedos himself (Casey) shared a Speedo PR package on his Instagram story and said: "Just in time for Dubai [laughing emoji, devil emoji] @gabbydawnallen."

Gabby reshared the post, saying: "noooo.. surely they're banned here?"

This comes after news that that finalists Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame, who came in fourth place on All Stars, have reportedly called it quits after never reaching the official status of 'boyfriend and girlfriend'.

"They never reached ‘exclusive’/boyfriend-girlfriend stage so it just had run its course," a source has claimed.

