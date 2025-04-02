MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching a wall on the show

2 April 2025, 19:25

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show
MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

A police investigation was launched after MAFS Australia's Paul Antoine became aggressive around his wife Carina Mirabile.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you ever needed reminding that reality TV is still real life, it's this. Married at First Sight Australia's Paul faced some real life consequences after he became violent while on the show.

This came after Carina and Paul went on a day out with MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff and while in an Uber home Carina revealed that she had slept with the rapper who's song was playing.

While Rhi, Jeff and Carina it laughed off, Paul was deeply upset and later lashed out, punching a hole in the wall.

On the show, Carina explained: "Paul got a bit offended by it and felt disrespected by the way I said it. Yeah he definitely wasn't his usual self."

Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia
Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

She went on to say that she immediately tried to apologise and cuddle him but he wanted space. She said she eventually let go of him, adding: "I turned around and I went to bed and that's when he got really angry and punched the wall."

Paul was clearly full of remorse and embarrassment as he retold the story to the cameras and later during the dinner party where he told the rest of the cast he was "disgusted" by his actions.

"It’s not something I would want to put up with, especially if I’m going into a lifetime with this person," Carina said. But while she said she woke up "anxious, a little bit on-edge and sad," she assured production she "wasn’t scared" of Paul.

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding
Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

When the news made it to the relationship experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, they were shocked and said that Paul's behaviour was "very serious".

Despite this they allowed him to stay in the experiment, saying that he was "on notice" and "any type of violent behaviour, you're out."

Nevertheless, the incident was reported to the NSW police and it was confirmed that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command had opened an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

Paul on MAFS Australia
Paul on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia's network and production company Endemol Shine Australia, who are also facing backlash from Jacqui, have said they treated the punch incident "extremely seriously".

In their statement about what happened they said: "Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.

"Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended.

"Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end".

There is currently no update on the police investigation into Paul.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

