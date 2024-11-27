Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

27 November 2024, 17:40

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained
Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained. Picture: Universal Pictures, Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? Jon M. Chu has confirmed the character's involvement in the movie but the actress has not yet been revealed...

Wicked Part 2 is set to include The Wizard of Oz's iconic Dorothy, but who will be playing her? Are the Alisha Weir rumours true?

Jon M. Chu's mammoth adaptation of the beloved stage musical has already taken the world (and social media) by storm. Fans have been dissecting all the easter eggs, cameos and tiny details that hint at what we can expect in Part 2, which will be released in November 2025.

If you've been keeping an eye on the trailers, you might have noticed that plenty of footage from Part 2 has already been teased, including the confirmation that Dorothy will appear in the second half of the saga.

Nothing's been announced just yet about who is playing her but fans are convinced that Matilda actress Alisha Weir is linked to the role. Here's what's going on and what we know about Wicked's version of Dorothy so far...

Dorothy will appear in Wicked Part 2 but who is playing her?
Dorothy will appear in Wicked Part 2 but who is playing her? Picture: Universal Pictures

Will Dorothy be in Wicked Part 2?

Glimpses of Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man standing in front of the Wizard's giant animatronic head have already been shared in trailers so it's clear that Dorothy will be present in some way.

Speaking to Variety, director Jon M. Chu said: "In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two."

"There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two," he added.

Dorothy will appear in Wicked Part 2
Dorothy will appear in Wicked Part 2. Picture: Universal Pictures via Alamy

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy?

Well, seeing as we've already seen her in various clips (and very briefly, right at the start of Wicked), we know that someone is playing Dorothy. But no casting information has been shared about the actress so far. No leaks from set have made it to the internet either.

But rumours and speculation have now begun, with 15-year-old Alisha Weir right at the centre of them.

Alisha, in case you're not familiar, is an Irish actress who recently delivered an incredible performance in Matilda in 2022's Matilda The Musical. She also recently starred in Abigail and Wicked Little Letters.

But why does everyone suddenly think she's the actress portraying the iconic Wizard of Oz character?

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2?
Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? Picture: Getty

Social media speculation seems to have stemmed from the fact that Alisha had been pictured at a handful of Wicked screenings ahead of the release, as well as the European premiere in London.

At the London premiere, she also wore silver shoes which fans have now linked to Dorothy's shoes in the musical.

In Wicked, the all-important shoes that Dorothy ends up with are not the iconic ruby slippers from the 1939 MGM film. They're actually silver. We see Elphaba giving them to Nessarose in Part 1 and, in the trailers, we can see Dorothy wearing them in Oz.

But of course, nothing is confirmed... There's no solid evidence to suggest that Alisha is actually the actress who will be portraying Dorothy. For now, Alisha's potential casting remains solely based on speculation.

With all the details about Part 2 being kept under wraps, it might be quite a while before we find out. We'll update this article as soon as we know more about who is playing Dorothy in the second half of Wicked.

