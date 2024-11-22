Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande say Elphaba and Glinda are queer

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay? Wicked fans have shipped the two characters together ever since the musical debuted.

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have said that they think Elphaba and Glinda are queer in a new interview.

Throughout Wicked's history as a musical, people have debated whether or not Elphaba and Glinda's relationship is platonic or romantic. The two characters turn from enemies to best friends, and the musical revolves around their chemistry. Neither Elphaba nor Glinda is explicitly queer in the text the musical is based on but some fans think they're queer-coded.

Now, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have addressed the theories and Kristen Chenoweth has even chimed in.

Are Elphaba and Glinda in love with each other?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Is Elphaba gay in Wicked?

In an interview with Gay Times, Cynthia and Ariana were told that people have been shipping Elphaba and Glinda and Ariana's immediate response was: "I bet". Confirming that she believes Elphaba is queer, Cynthia then added: "Oh sure. I think Elphie is, she goes wherever the wind goes, I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love."

Discussing their relationship further, Cynthia added: "I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that the both have them have. They do have. It's a relationship, it's true love. Which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love."

Agreeing, Ariana said: "And trust and truth and just such a safe space for each other which is what all relationships should be."

Is Glinda gay in Wicked?

Speaking about Glinda's sexuality specifically, Ariana said: "Whether it's romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time you never know. Give it a little more time."

Ariana then said: "But it is just a true love and that transcends sexuality. It's just a deep safety with each other and that's why they probably people ship it." Glelphaba forever!

Reacting to Ariana's comments about Glinda being in the closet on Instagram, original Glinda actress Kristen Chenoweth wrote: "I thought so too way back when."

So there we have it! Elphaba and Glinda are both a little queer!

