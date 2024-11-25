Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

How does Wicked the musical end? Here's everything you need to know about the Wicked Part 2 movie and how it will differ to the musical.

Good news! Wicked Part 2 has already been filmed but when does it come out and what do we know about it so far?

In 2022, director Jon M. Chu confirmed that the movie adaptation of Wicked the musical would be split into two parts. In a statement, he explained: "As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it ..."

Jon continued: "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters - those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two!"

With Wicked Part 1 now out in cinemas and breaking box office records, people are already desperate to see Part 2. As a result, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers and more.

When does Wicked Part 2 come out?

When is the Wicked Part 2 release date?

Universal Pictures announced the Wicked Part 2 release date in September 2024 via the Wicked movie's social media accounts. Taking to X and Instagram, they wrote: "Wicked Part 2. November 21, 2025" alongside a teaser graphic.

This means that Wicked Part 2 will come out exactly one year after Part 1. In other words, fans won't have to wait long to see how the story ends. Not only that but another iconic Wicked press tour is coming our way!

We will be holding space for that!

Wicked Part 2. November 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/U5BOoGiCG6 — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) September 12, 2024

Who will be in the Wicked Part 2 cast?

Given that Wicked Part 2 is set to follow the plot of Act II of the musical, the main cast will all remain the same.

Cynthia Erivo - Elphaba

Ariana Grande - Glinda

Jonathan Bailey - Fiyero

Michelle Yeoh - Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum - The Wizard

Ethan Slater - Boq

Marissa Bode - Nessarose

Peter Dinklage - Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang - Pfannee

Bronwyn James - ShenShen

However, Jon M. Chu has told Variety that Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow will feature too.

It's also possible that more, as-yet-unnamed characters/cameos will feature.

What songs will be in Wicked Part 2?

The Wicked Part 2 soundtrack tracklist is yet to be confirmed but composer Stephen Schwartz has confirmed that there will be two brand new original songs. Speaking to The Messenger, he said: "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created, the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum have also teased that more songs are coming.

Elsewhere, it seems likely that all the songs from Act II of the musical will feature.

Thank Goodness - Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz

- Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz The Wicked Witch of the East - Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq

- Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq Wonderful - The Wizard and Elphaba

- The Wizard and Elphaba I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) - Glinda

- Glinda As Long As You're Mine - Elphaba and Fiyero

- Elphaba and Fiyero No Good Deed - Elphaba

- Elphaba March of the Witch Hunters - Boq and Ozians

- Boq and Ozians For Good - Elphaba and Glinda

- Elphaba and Glinda Finale - Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians

It's currently unclear who will sing the new songs and if they're solos or duets.

WARNING: WICKED: PART 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Wicked Part 2 plot: What happens in Wicked Part 2? Picture: UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Alamy

Wicked Part 2 plot: What happens in Wicked Part 2?

Like Wicked Part 1, it seems likely that Wicked Part 2 will stay true to Act II of the musical while also adding additional elements. If true, there will be a time jump. Elphaba becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West thanks to the Wizard's propaganda. As for Glinda, she becomes a spokesperson for the Wizard known as Glinda the Good.

Elsewhere, Nessa becomes governor of Munchkinland. Worried that Boq will leave her, she has stripped Munchkins of their rights. When Elphaba visits Nessa, Nessa takes the Grimmerie and casts a spell on Boq to make him fall in love with her. However, it goes wrong and Boq's heart shrinks. To save Boq, Elphaba turns him into the Tin Man.

Meanwhile, Fiyero leaves Glinda for Elphaba. In a bid to capture Elphaba, Madame Morrible creates the tornado that brings Dorothy to Oz and kills Nessa. When Elphaba shows up, The Wizard's guards try to capture her but Fiyero stops them. Elphaba then puts a spell on Fiyero to make him invincible, turning him into the Scarecrow.

As this happens, the people of Oz set out to hunt Elphaba, who has captured Dorothy in a bid to get Nessa's shoes. Glinda is horrified to learn Madame Morrible was responsible for the tornado. Glinda warns Elphaba that she's in danger but Elphaba tells her she has accepted her fate. Dorothy seemingly melts Elphaba with water.

Glinda then confronts the Wizard who realises he was Elphaba's dad. Glinda banishes the Wizard from Oz and has Madame Morrible arrested for Nessa's murder. She vows to properly earn her title of Glinda the Good.

Unbeknownst to Glinda, Fiyero, as the Scarecrow, visits Elphaba's place to learn she faked her death. They then escape from Oz together realising that they can never return.

Is there a Wicked Part 2 trailer?

Universal Pictures are yet to release any Wicked Part 2 trailers but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

