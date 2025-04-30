You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'

30 April 2025, 20:51

You&squot;s Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5
You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5. Picture: Michael Loccisano/WireImage, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Also, if you don’t like my character, I don’t care — but you don’t need to call me ugly."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You season 5 introduced a handful of new characters in the final season, including one final major plot twist that ended Joe Goldberg's relentless killing spree.

Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, is first introduced as a quirky, book-loving girl who has been sneaking into Mooney's bookstore. After she gets caught by Joe, the two grow close and eventually end up in a romantic relationship. (It's Joe Goldberg... would you expect anything less!?)

But now, actress Madeline is being trolled online with people claiming she "ruined the show" after the big twist reveals her to be the one who finally instigates Joe's downfall.

Sadly, Madeline has now had to deal with a barrage of toxic comments, including some vile ones taking aim at her appearance. She's also responding to them directly – and her comments are perfect.

Madeline Brewer has hit back at backlash to Bronte in You season 5 and trolls criticising her appearance
Madeline Brewer has hit back at backlash to Bronte in You season 5 and trolls criticising her appearance. Picture: Netflix

Responding to vile comments on Instagram, Madeline has issued some incredible replies to the trolls who seem to have set up shop on her profile.

Replying to one fan who claimed she "ruined the show," Madeline said: "No I didn't [heart emoji]". She issued the same response to an account who added that she "ruined season 5 with [her] looks".

Under another where someone commented on her chin, she responded: "I do have great bone structure! Thank you! [heart emoji]"

Madeline also left an iconic response to someone who felt the need to share that they found Bronte to be "chopped and worst love interest of Joe"... "Sorry I got to kiss him and you didn't and that makes you sad," she wrote.

To top it off, she used a single tear emoji too. Chef's kiss!

Madeline is not only firing back at the uncalled for comments on social media either. In an interview with L’Officiel, she said she’s aware “people really don’t like Bronte”, which she's totally fine with because she does like her.

"It’s so funny, because people are truly unable to separate the actor from the character,” she continued. “I know Kaitlyn Dever is getting a lot of this right now, too [for her role as Abby in The Last of Us], and it’s like, why are we so incapable of doing that?

"Also, if you don’t like my character, I don’t care — but you don’t need to call me ugly."

Joe falls in love with Bronte in You season 5 – but she's actually trying to take him down once and for all
Joe falls in love with Bronte in You season 5 – but she's actually trying to take him down once and for all. Picture: Netflix

Fans who have shared the screenshots of Madeline's responses have fiercely defended the star, with one person writing: "This needs to be stopped. The hate Madeline Brewer is getting for a *character* she played is insane!"

"She's a real human! Be respectful! She has feelings! She's gorgeous and talented y'all are losers for saying things like that! It's ok to dislike Bronte but leave Madeline out of it."

Amen!

Read more about Netflix's You here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5

You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release album of their own music

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits