You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'

You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5. Picture: Michael Loccisano/WireImage, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"Also, if you don’t like my character, I don’t care — but you don’t need to call me ugly."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You season 5 introduced a handful of new characters in the final season, including one final major plot twist that ended Joe Goldberg's relentless killing spree.

Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, is first introduced as a quirky, book-loving girl who has been sneaking into Mooney's bookstore. After she gets caught by Joe, the two grow close and eventually end up in a romantic relationship. (It's Joe Goldberg... would you expect anything less!?)

But now, actress Madeline is being trolled online with people claiming she "ruined the show" after the big twist reveals her to be the one who finally instigates Joe's downfall.

Sadly, Madeline has now had to deal with a barrage of toxic comments, including some vile ones taking aim at her appearance. She's also responding to them directly – and her comments are perfect.

Madeline Brewer has hit back at backlash to Bronte in You season 5 and trolls criticising her appearance. Picture: Netflix

Responding to vile comments on Instagram, Madeline has issued some incredible replies to the trolls who seem to have set up shop on her profile.

Replying to one fan who claimed she "ruined the show," Madeline said: "No I didn't [heart emoji]". She issued the same response to an account who added that she "ruined season 5 with [her] looks".

Under another where someone commented on her chin, she responded: "I do have great bone structure! Thank you! [heart emoji]"

Madeline also left an iconic response to someone who felt the need to share that they found Bronte to be "chopped and worst love interest of Joe"... "Sorry I got to kiss him and you didn't and that makes you sad," she wrote.

To top it off, she used a single tear emoji too. Chef's kiss!

this needs to be stopped. the hate Madeline Brewer is getting for a *character* she played is insane! she’s a real human! be respectful! she has feelings! she’s gorgeous & talented y’all are losers for saying things like that! its ok to dislike bronte but leave madeline out of it pic.twitter.com/6rkNPyAQwK — Ally | YOU SEASON 5 NEWS🦋🧢 (@YouNetflixUpdte) April 27, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Er8SfsqJEU — Ally | YOU SEASON 5 NEWS🦋🧢 (@YouNetflixUpdte) April 27, 2025

Madeline is not only firing back at the uncalled for comments on social media either. In an interview with L’Officiel, she said she’s aware “people really don’t like Bronte”, which she's totally fine with because she does like her.

"It’s so funny, because people are truly unable to separate the actor from the character,” she continued. “I know Kaitlyn Dever is getting a lot of this right now, too [for her role as Abby in The Last of Us], and it’s like, why are we so incapable of doing that?

"Also, if you don’t like my character, I don’t care — but you don’t need to call me ugly."

Joe falls in love with Bronte in You season 5 – but she's actually trying to take him down once and for all. Picture: Netflix

Fans who have shared the screenshots of Madeline's responses have fiercely defended the star, with one person writing: "This needs to be stopped. The hate Madeline Brewer is getting for a *character* she played is insane!"

"She's a real human! Be respectful! She has feelings! She's gorgeous and talented y'all are losers for saying things like that! It's ok to dislike Bronte but leave Madeline out of it."

Amen!

Read more about Netflix's You here:

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.