Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2

25 November 2024, 13:21 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 13:22

Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2
Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans of the musical will already know that Dorothy plays a pivotal role in Wicked Part 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So you've watched Wicked: Part I and are wondering if Dorothy will factor into Part II? You've come to the right place.

Wicked famously acts as a prequel, villain origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. As a result, it's no surprise that Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion all play a role in the Wicked movie. However, they only briefly feature in Part I, leading fans to wonder how much they will appear in Part 2.

If you've watched the musical and The Wizard of Oz, you'll already have a pretty good idea of the role Dorothy plays in Part II. Now, Wicked director Jon M. Chu has teased that Dorothy could have an even larger role in the movie.

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked?

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

Speaking to Variety about Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion's brief cameo in Wicked: Part I, Jon said: "The Wizard of Oz is potentially a dream. It’s a world where there are no real stakes. Knowing that Elphaba and Glinda live in a world of real stakes, we had to reestablish with the audience that this was real."

He added: "So we dropped everyone into the crime scene, maybe the most famous crime scene ever in cinema and literature, of the iconic hat in the puddle. We see the full landscape of Oz. It’s this living, breathing place with real cultures, so we immediately establish this is not a dream world."

Explaining further, Jon said: "Seeing those four characters also triggers something in your mind; you connect those characters with this place. And we will revisit those characters in movie two."

As it stands, it's currently unclear who has been cast as Dorothy in the film. We only see Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion from behind in the first movie.

Is Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2?
Is Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2? Picture: Universal Pictures

Discussing Dorothy's role in Part II in more detail, Jon teased: "In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want."

He added: "And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part Two'.” In other words, we will be seeing Dorothy again in some capacity at least. If you want to find out what happens to Dorothy in Act II of the musical, scroll down.

WARNING: WICKED ACT II SPOILERS BELOW

What happens to Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2?
What happens to Dorothy in Wicked: Part 2? Picture: Alamy

In Act II, Wicked's timeline catches up with the timeline of The Wizard of Oz and Elphaba's sister Nessarose becomes the witch who is killed by Dorothy's house. We don't see Dorothy on stage but Elphaba confronts Glinda over Nessarose's death and vows to get Nessarose's shoes back from Dorothy.

Similar to the Wizard of Oz, Elphaba captures Dorothy and refuses to release her unless she gives her Nessarose's shoes. Glinda tries to intervene but Elphaba realises that she will never be able to clear her name in the public imagination.

Dorothy then throws a bucket of water on Elphaba and as far as Elphaba and Oz are aware, she melts and dies. However, she actually faked her death and secretly flees Oz with Fiyero.

Whether or not we see Dorothy do this or anything else on screen is yet to be seen.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal & Fred Hechinger Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained
Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Maura Higgins revealed her ex-boyfriend led her to join Love Island

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals heartbreak fuelled her Love Island journey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits