21 November 2024, 13:13

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

AMC theatres have released a new Wicked advert stating that singing is prohibited during their screenings.

If you're planning to sing along, when you see Wicked in cinemas, you might want to check your cinema's rules first.

It's no secret that Wicked holds a special place in the hearts of theatre kids all around the world. From the touching story to the undeniable soundtrack, few musicals have had as long-lasting an impact as Wicked. 21 years since it debuted in theatres and songs like 'Popular', 'Defying Gravity' and 'For Good' are now considered classics.

As a result, it's no surprise that people will be tempted to singalong when they see Wicked in cinemas. However, some cinema chains are now reminding people that singing is banned when they go to see Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Ahead of the release of Wicked, AMC cinemas has released a new ad-spot featuring scenes from Wicked, and a clear reminder that singing is prohibited in their screenings. The ad states: “At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

According to IndyStar, AMC will reportedly playing the ad before all showings of Wicked.

Speaking to the outlet, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan explained the rule: "AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behaviour. The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

It's currently unclear if people will be removed from screenings for singing or not.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

However, for anyone desperate to belt out the songs in the cinema, Variety have revealed that there will be sing-along screenings of Wicked in cinemas from Christmas day onwards.

It's currently unclear if AMC will take part in those showings or not.

