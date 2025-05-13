Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

13 May 2025, 17:12 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 17:21

Sam Prance

Will there be a Forever season 2? Here's what the cast and crew have said about the future of the Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To paraphrase Frank Ocean, you've been thinking 'bout Forever. So you want to know if Forever season 2 is coming?

Every now and then a brand new teen drama comes out that captures the world by storm. From Never Have I Ever to The Summer I Turned Pretty, people can't get enough of messy high school antics and Forever is the latest Netflix show to capture the zeitgeist.

Based on the beloved Judy Blume novel of the same name, Forever tells the story of two young athletes, Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), who fall in love and navigate sex for the first time. It's romantic, emotional and gripping.

Naturally, fans want to learn what happens to Keisha and Justin after that shock ending. Scroll down to find out everything about Forever season 2 including the release date, cast, book plot, spoilers, trailers and more.

When does Forever season 2 come out?

Watch the Forever trailer on Netflix

Has Forever been renewed by Netflix?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal if Forever is coming back for season 2. However, Forever creator Mara Brock Akil has already teased that the story is far from over. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "There's absolutely room for that. In this art form, I don't make it for myself. I'm making it for an audience."

Mara added: "I believe that the audience wants character-driven, complex love stories. If the audience wants more, I want more. Let's go do it."

With the show already topping Netflix charts and receiving rave reviews, it's clear that people want more.

When is the Forever season 2 release date?

Until Netflix give Forever season 2 the green light, we won't know a potential release date. Netflix tend to release their shows on an annual basis though so there's reason to believe that Forever season 2 could drop as soon as summer 2026 depending on when production begins.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Netflix renew the show.

Who is in the Forever season 2 cast?

Both Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. have told Us Weekly that they're keen to film a second season of the show.

"I would love to see what [Keisha] turns into. I would love to see what she would teach me," Lovie said, while Michael added: "We never know. But that’s something that I’m hopeful for his journey to go that way. So we’ll see.”

With Keisha heading off to college and Justin pursuing music, it's unclear who will star in season 2 but we imagine most of the main cast would return. If so, below is a list of likely returning cast members.

  • Lovie Simone - Keisha Clark
  • Michael Cooper Jr. - Justin Edwards
  • Xosha Roquemore - Shelly
  • Marvin Lawrence Winans III - Jaden
  • Wood Harris - Eric
  • Karen Pittman - Dawn
  • Barry Shabaka Henley - George
  • Ali Gallo - Chloe
  • Niles Fitch - Darius
  • Paigion Walker - Tiffany
  • E'myri Crutchfield - Tammy

It also seems likely that Forever season 2 would introduce multiple new cast members.

What happens in the Forever sequel book? What's the Forever season 2 plot?

The book Forever is based on is a standalone novel and season 1 ends when the book ends. Despite their love for one another, Keisha and Justin mutually decide to breakup to focus on their futures. Justin says: "If it weren’t for you, I’d still be locked in a life that wasn’t mine. Maybe we’ll be ready for each other in 10 years."

Whether season 2 is set 10 years later is yet to be seen but there's no reason why Keisha and Justin's paths couldn't cross sooner with the pair attempting to navigate friendship or even getting back together.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Forever season 2 cast and plot details are revealed.

Is there a Forever season 2 trailer?

Without an official renewal announcement, there's no Forever season 2 trailer for the time being.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if and when a Forever season 2 trailer comes out.

