Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Do Forever’s Keisha and Justin end up together? Here's what happens to Keisha and Justin in the Forever book.

Forever's Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. have revealed what they want next for Keisha and Justin in season 2.

Netflix's Forever is quickly becoming everyone's new favourite teen rom-com series. Not only are fans obsessed with the soundtrack and the entire ensemble cast but it's held together by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.'s brilliant on-screen chemistry. Keisha and Justin's love story is one for the ages and viewers already want to see more.

Just like the original book, Forever has an emotional ending. However, there are some pretty significant changes and now Lovie and Michael have opened up about how they feel about the season finale and Keisha and Justin's future.

WARNING: Forever spoilers below

Watch the Forever trailer on Netflix

Do Keisha and Justin get back together in Forever?

Both versions of Forever end with the two main characters breaking up. However, unlike the book, Keisha and Justin ends things on good terms. They still love each other but they split to focus on their career paths. Justin says: "If it weren’t for you, I’d still be locked in a life that wasn’t mine. Maybe we’ll be ready for each other in 10 years."

Naturally, fans want to know if their paths collide romantically again and Lovie and Michael have weighed in. Talking with Us Weekly, Lovie said: “I have hope. I’m like, ‘Does nobody ever reconnect with their first love ever?’ Even if it doesn’t last forever, maybe in the near future.” Interesting...

Meanwhile, Michael added: "I’m hopeful. I think that [they need] some time apart so they can grow independently. Because Justin is just now discovering his purpose. He’s discovering his music and I want to see him grow and develop and step into the man that he wants to be.”

He ended by saying: "Hopefully we get to see them nurture their friendship, and then potentially — maybe and hopefully — they come back to each other. You never know.”

Do Keisha and Justin end up together in Forever? Picture: Netflix

Do Keisha and Justin end up together in the Forever books?

On playing Keisha again in a potential season 2, Lovie said: "I would love to see what she turns into. I would love to see what she would teach me. [But] I liked that ending also because even if it’s not the end forever, it was a very mature stopping point for the both of them."

Lovie continued: "I feel like they were in places in their lives where they said, ‘Hey, maybe this is not going to be helpful for the things that I have to consider and do for myself in this portion of my life.'"

Forever is based on the Judy Bloom novel Forever... but, as the book is a standalone novel, there's no sequel. If Forever is renewed for season 2, it will be a completely new Keisha and Justin story.

What do you think? Are Keisha and Justin endgame?

