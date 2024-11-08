Wicked's Ethan Slater reveals how he coped with intense trolling following his casting

8 November 2024, 13:37

Wicked's Ethan Slater reveals how he coped with intense trolling following his casting
Wicked's Ethan Slater reveals how he coped with intense trolling following his casting. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage, Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Ethan has faced judgement from millions of people on social media over his relationship with his co-star Ariana Grande.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked star Ethan Slater has opened up about how he copes with his newfound fame and the intense scrutiny he's faced over the past year or so following his casting in the upcoming movie musical and his relationship with Ariana Grande.

Before he was cast as Boq in Jon M. Chu's Wicked, Ethan was treading the boards on Broadway. In 2018, he was nominated for a Tony for playing SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. He also recently just completed a run in Spamalot.

In 2023 while filming Wicked, he began a relationship with co-star Ariana and the attention surrounding them increased massively. It sadly wasn't all positive either.

Now, in an interview with GQ Hype, Ethan has opened up about all the attention and what he does to combat the negativity.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have faced millions of negative comments since they started dating in 2023
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have faced millions of negative comments since they started dating in 2023. Picture: @michelleyeoh_official via Instagram

In the profile, Ethan is asked briefly if he's found an outlet for the new "jagged attention" he found himself at the centre of.

Opening up about the whole thing, he said: "I do a lot of writing. It’s obviously a different kind of writing. I do songwriting—that’s mostly for me, that’s my hobby at this point. And Marshall [Paliet, his creative partner and close friend] and I write a lot together. I write a lot on my own, and I think that has been my outlet in a lot of ways.”

"I’ve got an amazing support system of family and friends who I talk to and confide in," he continued, adding that it's something he's thankful for “in an industry that can be a little tough, that I’m just starting to get a taste of both sides of.”

“But also, again,” he added, “some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through. And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it."

Watch the trailer for Wicked

Later in the profile, he also directly addressed the hurtful comments and false speculation about his relationship with Ariana.

"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he added. "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love."

"So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard," he continued, before sharing: "It was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited. I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

Ethan Slater joins the Wicked cast at the Australian premiere
Ethan Slater joins the Wicked cast at the Australian premiere. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, Wicked fans stepped in to defend Ethan after a poster of him as Boq was flooded with negative sentiments on Instagram.

The comments got so bad that the official Wicked Instagram account temporarily disabled them from being posted.

Reacting, one fan wrote: "The official Wicked movie account has disabled comments on Ethan Slater’s character poster. Please, leave this man alone. Regardless of the situation, which none of us know the truth about, he does not deserve endless hate and harassment. Treat others how you wish to be treated."

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know Danny Jones

Who is Danny Jones? The McFly star's age, wife, children & more

Paul Brunson defends MAFS 2024 casts' intentions for joining the show

MAFS UK’s expert Paul Brunson claims 2024 cast has no fame seekers

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship

Ekin-Su and Georges have been dating for months in secret

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and MAFS UK’s Georges dating? The rumours explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

MAFS UK's Holly responds to being labelled a 'bully' after explosive episode

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex respond to 'bully' label after explosive episode with Hannah

I'm A Celeb 2024 has binned a popular challenge

I’m A Celebrity 2024 bosses bin iconic first episode challenge

Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Does JJ die?

Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Does JJ die? All the deaths explained

Is Sarah pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4?

Is Sarah pregnant in Outer Banks season 4? How the storyline will affect season 5

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits