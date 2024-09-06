Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster

6 September 2024, 16:29

Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster
Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster. Picture: Bruce Glikas/WireImage, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Comments under Ethan Slater's Wicked poster were disabled on Instagram due to incessant trolling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked fans are speaking out after actor Ethan Slater was subject to bullying on social media over a new promotional poster for the upcoming film.

Over the past year or so, Broadway actor Ethan Slater has unfortunately been subject to intense trolling after it was confirmed that he was in a relationship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

Now, that promotion for Wicked has started, Ethan is coming under even more harsh judgement, scrutiny and trolling from random strangers online. In fact, it has got so bad that comments under the poster for Boq, his character in Wicked, were disabled temporarily.

Watch the trailer for Wicked

This week, Wicked released individual character posters characters from the film for - Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage), Pfannee (Bowen Yang), ShenShen (Bronwyn James), Nessarose (Marissa Bode), The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and Ethan Slater (Boq).

Each poster was shared on Wicked's Instagram page and they all received thousands of likes and positive comments - but people quickly noticed that Ethan's poster was overrun with people making fun of him and trolling him over his relationship. There were so many negative comments that they were temporarily disabled.

Reacting, one fan wrote: "The official Wicked movie account has disabled comments on Ethan Slater’s character poster. Please, leave this man alone. Regardless of the situation, which none of us know the truth about, he does not deserve endless hate and harassment. Treat others how you wish to be treated."

Another added: "y’all don’t have to like him but this is beyond weird. leave the man alone."

Comments on Ethan's poster are now available again and it appears that the official Wicked page have removed any of the offensive ones.

