Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

By Sam Prance

Wicked was originally announced as a two part movie with a sequel but all the trailers and posters appear to promote it as one movie.

What is this feeling so sudden and new? Is the Wicked movie just one part or two? Or however that iconic Elphaba and Glinda bop goes.

Ever since it was first announced that Jon M. Chu would be adapting Wicked for the big screen, fans of the beloved musical have been desperate to see the movie. Since then anticipation has only increased as we have learned that Cynthia Erivo is playing Elphaba, Ariana Grande is playing Glinda and stars like Michell Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey are also in the cast.

In April 2022, it was confirmed that the film would be released in two parts but all of the official posters and trailers for the film have avoided referring to Wicked as a two-part cinema experience. As a result, some fans now think that Universal Pictures might have changed their minds and edited the footage into one singular movie...so what is the truth?

Watch the trailer for Wicked

In recent weeks, Universal Pictures have begun unveiling more trailers and promo, including individual character posters, for Wicked before the film comes out in cinemas on 22nd November. All of this is pretty standard when it comes to blockbuster movies but fans have spotted that there is no reference to Wicked being 'part one' in any of the promo.

In a viral tweet, one social media user wrote: "I am fascinated by the lack of "part one" in any of the film's promotional material." This then led fans to speculate whether or not there would still be two Wicked movies.

Someone tweeted: "That’s what I keep saying! Is it still 2 parts or nah?".

I am fascinated by the lack of "part one" in any of the film's promotional material. https://t.co/0cF1h2wswj — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) September 4, 2024

That’s what I keep saying! Is it still 2 parts or nah? — DONELL (@TheDJF_) September 4, 2024

To add to all the theories, on 5th September, Jon M. Chu retweeted the latest Wicked trailer with the caption: "Let me tell you, the WHOLE story…" This has confused fans even further. Some think Jon is suggesting that Wicked has now been edited into one film instead of two parts.

YouTuber Tyler Oakley has also taken to X/Twitter to join in on the speculation He tweeted: "the wicked movie was going to be a two-parter, but this post is making it seem like it might be all-in-one…"

He continued: "but what if… (& hear me out) what if it’s all-in-one & the big surprise at the end is the announcement of an upcoming sequel, a remake of the wizard of oz… oh honey…"

So, what is the truth?

Let me tell you, the WHOLE story… https://t.co/ghw80dTFoz — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) September 5, 2024

the wicked movie was going to be a two-parter, but this post is making it seem like it might be all-in-one… but what if… (& hear me out) what if it’s all-in-one & the big surprise at the end is the announcement of an upcoming sequel, a remake of the wizard of oz… oh honey… https://t.co/UkgO2oK9BD — tyler oakley 🙋🏼‍♂️ (@tyleroakley) September 5, 2024

Will There Be A Wicked Sequel?

While the promo may be a little confusing for now, there have been no announcements that Wicked is only one movie and it looks like it's simply being advertised in a similar way to other two part films like Dune. Wicked Part Two is currently still set for release by Universal Pictures on 26th November 2025.

In 2022, Jon M. Chu released a detailed statement explaining why they decided to turn the musical into a two part film. He explained: "As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it ..."

He added: "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two!"

Jon ended by saying: "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

If that weren't enough, the film's stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have also referred to Wicked as a two part movie in multiple interviews. Ariana has even explained that she can't do a large-scale tour for her album 'Eternal Sunshine' due to the fact that she'll need to promote the second Wicked movie in 2025.

Taking all this into consideration, it seems very unlikely that Universal have condensed the film into just one part. It's likely that the first Wicked movie will end with 'Defying Gravity' just how Act I ends in the stage musical, with Wicked Part Two adapting Act II in all its glory.

