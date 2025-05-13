Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

13 May 2025, 21:43 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 21:58

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split
Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have reportedly split, here's why.

After taking home the crown and £50k between them, Love Island All Stars 2025 winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have called it quits.

The news comes just days after they revealed they'd gone official following a barrage of backlash from fans who'd slated them for being in a 'situationship'. Speaking on the Agree To Disagree podcast Gabby had said: "I was like, 'I'm not even gonna tell anyone because it's almost funnier that people still are giving me s--- about it, like get over it."

And now the pair have revealed via the tabloids that they officially decided to end things three months after winning the show. Here's why.

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Gabby and Casey from Love Island split?

The news was broken in a statement sent to the tabloids, which read: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.

"This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Separately, Gabby added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds."

It was reported by insiders that the news wouldn't come as a shock to friends and family. At the time of writing, neither Gabby or Casey have addressed the split outside of the above statement.

Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon
Gabby came to support Casey during The London Marathon. Picture: Instagram

Days before their split was revealed, Gabby had expressed struggling to find time for a relationship in her life. At the BAFTAs she told The Mirror: "I think that's the only thing that like you have to really try and navigate is like going back into your real world.

"I have two businesses so I have to like try and juggle that. Which I don't have time to bloody see anyone, let alone have a boyfriend."

She concluded: "So that's like something that's like new into my life that we've been like y'know trying ... you have to make time because otherwise you end up not seeing each other for a week. So that's once again ... like when we do see each other, we just wanna like snog and stuff and not be on camera!"

Gabby Allen attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards
Gabby Allen attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

While the news might not have surprised family, it'll certainly come as a shock to most fans who have been invested in their relationship via social media.

Just ten days before the news broke, the pair were seen loved-up at The London Marathon, which Casey took part in. During his run he stopped to share a kiss with Gabby, later sharing a snap of the moment with the caption: "No.1 fan"

A month before Gabby had also shut down split claims when she was spotted on holiday without Casey.

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote: "Yes believe it or not, a girl can go on holiday with her family without it meaning her and her fella have ended [rolling eyes, laughing emoji]... he's flying out on Sunday to see me [content face emoji, cupid's heart emoji],"

