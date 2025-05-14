When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

By Sam Prance

The Menendez Brothers have officially had their sentences reduced after making new statements in court.

Since Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Netflix's The Menendez Brothers documentary came out last year, interest in Erik and Lyle Menendez's case has increased tenfold with petitions to release the men from prison.

In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez fatally shot their parents. Originally, the Menendez brothers both denied having any involvement in the murder of their parents but they later confessed and claimed that they were sexually abused by their father. After lengthy trials, they were convicted on first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Now, a California judge has officially reduced Erik and Lyle's sentence and made the brothers eligible for parole.

What was the Menendez brothers' original sentence?

How long have the Menendez brothers been in prison?

On May 13th, Judge Michael Jesic shortened the Menendez brothers' sentences. After originally being sentenced to life in prison without parole, Erik and Lyle are now sentenced to 50 years to life. Due to California laws, they're also eligible for parole because they committed their crime when they were under the age of 26.

According to Erik and Lyle's lawyers, the brothers will stay in prison until their parole status is confirmed but they're eligible. In a statement, Jesic said: “I’m not saying they should be released; it’s not for me to decide. I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance.”

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 but they've been held in custody since 1990 and have now served over 35 years behind bars.

In their testimonials in court, Erik and Lyle both spoke frankly about killing their parents. Lyle said: "I made the choice to kill my mom and dad in their own home. I made the choice to make a mockery of the justice system. I offer no excuse and I don't blame my parents. I was impulsive and immature."

Meanwhile, Erik stated: "My actions were criminal, selfish, cruel and cowardly. I have no excuse, no justification for what I did. I take full responsibility for my crimes."

