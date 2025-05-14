When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

14 May 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 14:43

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained
When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained. Picture: Ronald L. Soble / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Menendez Brothers have officially had their sentences reduced after making new statements in court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Netflix's The Menendez Brothers documentary came out last year, interest in Erik and Lyle Menendez's case has increased tenfold with petitions to release the men from prison.

In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez fatally shot their parents. Originally, the Menendez brothers both denied having any involvement in the murder of their parents but they later confessed and claimed that they were sexually abused by their father. After lengthy trials, they were convicted on first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Now, a California judge has officially reduced Erik and Lyle's sentence and made the brothers eligible for parole.

What was the Menendez brothers' original sentence?

Watch The Menendez Brothers documentary trailer

How long have the Menendez brothers been in prison?

On May 13th, Judge Michael Jesic shortened the Menendez brothers' sentences. After originally being sentenced to life in prison without parole, Erik and Lyle are now sentenced to 50 years to life. Due to California laws, they're also eligible for parole because they committed their crime when they were under the age of 26.

According to Erik and Lyle's lawyers, the brothers will stay in prison until their parole status is confirmed but they're eligible. In a statement, Jesic said: “I’m not saying they should be released; it’s not for me to decide. I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance.”

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 but they've been held in custody since 1990 and have now served over 35 years behind bars.

Family and supporters of Erik and Lyle Menendez leave the courthouse after the brothers' resentencing hearing.
Family and supporters of Erik and Lyle Menendez leave the courthouse after the brothers' resentencing hearing. Picture: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

In their testimonials in court, Erik and Lyle both spoke frankly about killing their parents. Lyle said: "I made the choice to kill my mom and dad in their own home. I made the choice to make a mockery of the justice system. I offer no excuse and I don't blame my parents. I was impulsive and immature."

Meanwhile, Erik stated: "My actions were criminal, selfish, cruel and cowardly. I have no excuse, no justification for what I did. I take full responsibility for my crimes."

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits