Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on set of their new movie Wicked. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting serious about one another after they started dating in 2023. Here's how they met and when they started dating.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are believed to have moved in together after growing close having worked on upcoming musical movie Wicked, which began filming in December 2022.

Their relationship was revealed shortly after Ariana’s split from husband Dalton Gomez emerged. Weeks before, Ethan is thought to have split from his wife Lily Jay, who he shares a one-year-old son with.

The new couple haven’t yet addressed their relationship, but they’ve been spotted out together on a handful of occasions, including one family trip to Disneyland with Ari’s mum and brother.

The latest development on their romance is that they’re living together in New York. But how did Ariana and Ethan meet and when did they start dating?

Ariana Grande has moved on from her split from Dalton Gomez. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are ‘living together’ – October 2023

At the start of October it was reported Ariana and Ethan are living together following their respective divorces, with various US outlets claiming they’ve moved in together in New York.

An insider told Us Weekly: “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York. They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

Ethan Slater has moved in with Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

When did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater start dating?

It’s not known exactly when Ariana and Ethan began dating, but reports claim it was a matter of months after they first met on their movie set.

News of their relationship broke in July, shortly after news of Ariana and Dalton’s separation went public.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked, which began filming in December 2022. It’s thought she and Dalton separated in January after two and a half years of marriage.

In the upcoming movie musical Ariana plays Glinda the Good Witch, while Ethan plays Boq, whose character has a crush on Glinda.

