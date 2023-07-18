Dalton Gomez Is ‘Already Dating Other People’ Amid Ariana Grande ‘Divorce’

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly been separated since January. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Reports emerged earlier this week that Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are ‘heading for a divorce’ after two years of marriage.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly split after being together for three years and married for two, as reports claim they are ‘headed for a divorce’ and Dalton is said to have already moved on.

According to a source at TMZ, the real estate ‘has been dating over the last few months’ while an insider added that the pop star is ‘fine with it’.

The outlet went on to report that their marriage didn’t work ‘in a post-Covid world’ due to their lives being 'vastly different’.

Ariana Grande is reportedly divorcing Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Picture: Instagram

Ari and Dalton first began dating in January 2020 and grew close after quarantining together over lockdown before getting engaged in December of the same year.

They then married in a secret ceremony at Ariana’s Montecito home six months later, but sources claim that despite being ‘everything to each other’, their relationship struggled after Covid restrictions began to lift.

Dalton was reportedly 'taken aback' by Ariana's fame and wasn't used to dealing 'with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of L.A.'.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in 2021. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the weekend. Picture: Getty

‘Differences started to make the marriage unravel' added the TMZ source, explaining that it worsened when Ariana moved to London to film her upcoming movie Wicked late last year, with the pair allegedly separating in January this year.

They apparently tried to make things work a second time but it ‘failed’ and they have reportedly decided to stay good friends.

Ariana is yet to publicly comment on the reports, however, she was spotted over the weekend at Wimbledon without her wedding ring on.

