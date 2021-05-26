Ariana Grande Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos After Marrying Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have shared their wedding photos. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has posted a bunch of photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez – and to say they’re cute is an understatement.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend – now husband(!) – Dalton Gomez got married on 15 May 2021 and the ‘Thank u, Next’ singer has finally shared some photos from their big day.

The newly-married pop star looked incredible on her wedding day, wearing a silk, strapless, backless dress teamed with her iconic high ponytail – although it wasn’t as high for the sake of her beautiful veil, which featured an elegant bow.

Inside Ariana Grande’s $6.75million Montecito Home Where She Married Dalton Gomez

Ari posted the snaps on Instagram alongside their new anniversary date: 15 May 2021 with a white heart.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez on their wedding day. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple got married at her stunning home in LA and the pictures of them after tying the knot have seriously brought tears to our eyes.

Ariana and Dalton got married in a secret ceremony at the singer's $6.75 million California mansion in Montecito.

Ariana Grande's wedding dress was a strapless silk number. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The pair became engaged in December 2020 after their romance began earlier the same year.

The luxury real estate agent proposed with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring that he designed himself, working with Solow & Co jewellers to commission an equally stunning wedding band for the ‘One Last Time’ singer.

The wedding ceremony came seven months after Ari’s sixth studio album, ‘Positions’, a record that was largely inspired by her romance with Dalton.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital