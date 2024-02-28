Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

28 February 2024, 10:48 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 10:50

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby
Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital Breakfast host Siân Welby had something to announce on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning – she's pregnant!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Siân Welby made our morning on Capital Breakfast, sharing the incredible news that she's pregnant with her co-stars Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.

The presenter is expecting her first baby with her fiancée Jake Beckett!

She began her big announcement: "I think I wanna share something with the group right now actually, seriously guys, got a bit of an announcement for you... I'm pregnant! I don't know how I've managed to keep it from you for this long, but I am, it's not a joke!"

Sian has a BIG announcement!

The entire studio rushed to give Siân a hug and congratulate her on her amazing news.

She added: "I don't know how I kept it a secret! The lies, the deceit! The mocktails... the stress I've gone through to pretend not to be drinking."

Siân recalled having to chase after a waiter to change her drink order after ordering a cocktail at the Christmas party.

She explained to the group: "At the work 'do, remember I ordered the same cocktail as you? I ran downstairs and I intercepted the order and said, 'can you make one of them a virgin mojito?'"

The mum-to-be was convinced Roman would figure out her secret after continuously asking if she wanted another drink.

She continued to the lads: "You [Roman] kept going, 'do you want another one?' I went 'oh, I'm still drinking this.' Because you know what I'm like, I'd normally be going hell for leather at a party."

"Oh mate I'm so happy for you and Jake as well," Roman said.

Congratulations, Sian and Jake!

