Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars is set to return January 2025, so here's all of the names rumoured to be on the lineup.

After the success of the first-ever Love Island All Stars, which saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare win, ITV confirmed the show would be returning for it's second series.

They said: "Love Island fans are in for another All Star 2025, as Love Island All Stars returns to ITV2 and ITVX for a second series next year, celebrating a decade of the nation’s most popular dating show." So, to celebrate ten years of Love Island some of our favourite islanders from the past eleven series will come together for a second shot at love in the villa.

With the show's unconfirmed start date quickly nearing, speculation online has been rife about who is or isn't in talks to go on the show. Series five fan favourite Ovie Soko has already had to shut down rumours, hilariously saying on X: "I’m never going on love island all stars, love the show but I’m 33 guys. I am your uncle now."

With that said, who will be a part of the group escaping the January blues to find love in South Africa? Here are all the rumours.

Maya Jama will host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup:

Grace Jackson - Season 11

This will come as a surprise to those who have heard recent reports that Grace is dating Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford. However, speaking to Goss.ie, Grace did confirm she had been approached to appear on the show.

She said: "I can't confirm or deny, I have been approached for it but it's just kinda seeing the timeline of work and whether it works for me."

Grace added, she'd "never say no" to doing the show completely, so I guess we shall wait and see!

Grace Jackson has been approached for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Tyrique Hyde - Season 10

In early November, a source told the tabloids: "Tyrique is in super early talks with ITV to return to All Stars.He was a huge fan favourite and he makes good TV but the real question is: is he over Ella?

"They’ve been spotted out a few times since the split and ITV only want people who are on the show to find love."

Tyrique Hyde could be going on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Strafford - Season 7

According to the tabloids Lucinda could be heading into the villa following her recent split from DJ Nathan Dawe. A source has said: "Lucinda has had her fair share of heartbreak this year, and she’s looking for a fresh chance at love.

"Hopefully the man of her dreams will be in the Love Island villa as she wants 2025 to be a new start for her romantically.”

Speaking at The Beauty Awards, Lucinda said her relationship with Nathan ended due to scheduling conflicts and said she's "not looking for anyone", could that change in 2025?

Lucinda Strafford reportedly set for Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Scott Thomas - Season 2

Eight years after he first appeared on Love Island, Scott could be returning for another shot at love.

A tabloid source has said: “Scott is way more mature than he was when he first appeared and wants to show the world a new side.

"He thinks it would be a great way to publicise his podcast and his company. He also thinks it could be a lot of fun, and would love to find real romance."

Scott spoke out about turning down the first season of All Stars, saying: "“I was gutted I didn’t do it in the end. They asked me to and I was thinking, ‘I’m too old’. I think I would’ve been the oldest in the villa, because I was 27 when I did it the first time in 2016."

Scott Thomas rumoured for All Stars appearance. Picture: Getty

Olivia Hawkins - Season 9

A tabloid source has said: “Olivia was the breakout star of her series - love her or loathe her, fans couldn’t stop talking about her."Bosses have been keen to get her to sign up for the next series of All Stars.

"She was almost in the mix for the last All Stars in January and it didn’t quite work out, but this time around she is at the top of the wishlist. Producers are confident she will bring plenty of drama and conflict, which is just what viewers want.”

Olivia Hawkins 'in talks' for All Stars. Picture: Getty

Season eight's Gemma Owens was another named by the tabloids as a possible islander for the show. However, she commented on a post reporting the news, writing: "It’s not true, I’m not going on x."

She also responded to a fan on her Instagram who had said they couldn't wait to see her on the show by saying, "it's fake news x".

We'll update this page as soon as we know who is or isn't heading into the villa in January, plus any more names thrown into the mix.

