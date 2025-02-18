Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

18 February 2025, 10:58 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 11:32

Who won Love Island All Stars 2025? Picture: Shutterstock

By Katie Smith

Gabby and Casey ended up in the final two with Grace and Luca – but who won Love Island All Stars season 2?

Well, it's over! After a month in the South African villa with countless dumpings, people leaving and full blown arguments, Love Island All Stars season 2 has officially come to an end and a new winning couple has been crowned.

The final episode saw five couples in the mix to take home the £50k prize fund: Ekin-Su and Curtis, Elma and Sammy, Gabby and Casey, Grace and Luca and Catherine and Omar.

Gabby and Casey ended up winning the show (third time's a charm for Casey!) with Grace and Luca finishing as runner up.

Here's the full breakdown of the order in which the couples finished, and what Gabby and Casey said about winning the show.

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman win Love Island All Stars season 2. Picture: ITV2

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman are the winners of Love Island All Stars season 2. The duo coupled up on Day 4 shortly after Casey's bombshell arrival and remained together throughout the show, becoming one of the strongest couples in the villa.

Speaking about his time in the villa, Casey said: "I honestly had the time of my life here, no wonder I was back here for the third time. It's so much fun. It's just amazing here and it's such a great experience."

They finished the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, and took home the £50k prize after winning the public vote. But where did everyone else finish up?

Here's the full rundown of where each couple ended up placing in the final:

  1. Gabby and Casey
  2. Grace and Luca
  3. Ekin-Su and Curtis
  4. Catherine and Omar
  5. Elma and Sammy

The voting percentages have not yet been revealed. Harriett and Ronnie were dumped on the day before the final, after the former islanders voted to dump them.

Gabby and Casey won the public vote over Grace and Luca in the final of Love Island All Stars season 2. Picture: ITV2

Gabby and Casey weren't the only ones shocked by the win. Some viewers were also completely taken aback by the who ended up taking the top spot. Speaking about Ekin-Su, one viewer wrote: "ROBBED OF BEING THE FIRST EVER TWO TIME LOVE ISLAND WINNER I SAID WHAT I SAID"

"Should have been Grace and Luca >>>>>>>," another person added, before someone else wrote: "gonna go ahead and pretend this season simply didn’t exist, see you all in june #LoveIslandAllStars"

Someone else joked about Casey winning the show after his third appearance, writing: "they gave casey the W so he’d stop coming back."

However, the public voted... and Gabby and Casey were their winners!

