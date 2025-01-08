Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Kaz Crossley was arrested in 2023, here are all the details about the drug related incident in Dubai.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is back with the second season of All Stars and the lineup includes iconic past islanders like Marcel Somerville, Luca Bish, Olivia Hawkins and Kaz Crossley.

Kaz, who was on the show in the fourth series, has said she is returning because she had "so much fun" the first time and is looking a relationship now that she's matured. When she was 23 she was on Love Island and five years later she was arrested in Dubai following an ex leaking an incriminating video of her from 2020.

The now 29-year-old opened up about the arrest in 2023 on GK Barry's podcast 'Saving Grace'. Here are all the details on the arrest and everything Kaz has said about it.

Kaz Crossley on All Stars. Picture: ITV

When was Love Island's Kaz Crossley arrested?

Kaz was arrested in Abu Dhabi airport when she was waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand in February 2023. She was approached by CID (the Dubai police) who escorted her to jail.

Over several days she was moved through different Dubai prisons which she described as the "lowest point in [her] whole life".

Why was Love Island's Kaz Crossley arrested?

She was arrested in relation to a video of her sniffing a white substance while partying in Dubai back in 2020, a city that has a strict zero-tolerance drug policy.

Opening up on the 'Saving Grace' podcast, Kaz said she was in a period of life where she didn't 'love herself', adding: "This is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with."

Kaz Crossley Breaks Her Silence After Dubai Arrest And Hounded By The Media! FULL PODCAST.71

Kaz went on to share harrowing details of her time in jail, citing a woman and her young baby in the same jail after being arrested for having a child outside of marriage.

On the video that got her in that situation she said she wouldn't call herself "innocent" adding that she travelled the world in her twenties and "experimented".

The Love Island star explained that the video was leaked by her now ex-boyfriend who she described as emotionally abusive. He had taken the video at the start of their relationship and it was over a year later that he leaked it when she officially ended things.

"I said to him, 'I'm going to live in Manchester now', and I think to him that was me solidifying that I was never getting back with him. And when people want to be in control so badly and they don't feel like they are in control they retaliate," she explained.

"They want to win and they want to have control over you, whether that's ruining you career or hurting you. That's what he did."

Following the video coming out Kaz said she went into an extremely depressive state, however nearly two years on from her arrest Kaz is doing much better. The reality TV star created a community of strong, empowered women with her sports company Combat Collective.

Recently Kaz buzzed her head to support the charity Little Lady Locks and with her new hair do' she's set for her second season of Love Island.

Read more about Love Island here: