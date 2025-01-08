Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

8 January 2025, 17:48

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?
Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Kaz Crossley was arrested in 2023, here are all the details about the drug related incident in Dubai.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back with the second season of All Stars and the lineup includes iconic past islanders like Marcel Somerville, Luca Bish, Olivia Hawkins and Kaz Crossley.

Kaz, who was on the show in the fourth series, has said she is returning because she had "so much fun" the first time and is looking a relationship now that she's matured. When she was 23 she was on Love Island and five years later she was arrested in Dubai following an ex leaking an incriminating video of her from 2020.

The now 29-year-old opened up about the arrest in 2023 on GK Barry's podcast 'Saving Grace'. Here are all the details on the arrest and everything Kaz has said about it.

Kaz Crossley on All Stars
Kaz Crossley on All Stars. Picture: ITV

When was Love Island's Kaz Crossley arrested?

Kaz was arrested in Abu Dhabi airport when she was waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand in February 2023. She was approached by CID (the Dubai police) who escorted her to jail.

Over several days she was moved through different Dubai prisons which she described as the "lowest point in [her] whole life".

Why was Love Island's Kaz Crossley arrested?

She was arrested in relation to a video of her sniffing a white substance while partying in Dubai back in 2020, a city that has a strict zero-tolerance drug policy.

Opening up on the 'Saving Grace' podcast, Kaz said she was in a period of life where she didn't 'love herself', adding: "This is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with."

Kaz Crossley Breaks Her Silence After Dubai Arrest And Hounded By The Media! FULL PODCAST.71

Kaz went on to share harrowing details of her time in jail, citing a woman and her young baby in the same jail after being arrested for having a child outside of marriage.

On the video that got her in that situation she said she wouldn't call herself "innocent" adding that she travelled the world in her twenties and "experimented".

The Love Island star explained that the video was leaked by her now ex-boyfriend who she described as emotionally abusive. He had taken the video at the start of their relationship and it was over a year later that he leaked it when she officially ended things.

"I said to him, 'I'm going to live in Manchester now', and I think to him that was me solidifying that I was never getting back with him. And when people want to be in control so badly and they don't feel like they are in control they retaliate," she explained.

"They want to win and they want to have control over you, whether that's ruining you career or hurting you. That's what he did."

Following the video coming out Kaz said she went into an extremely depressive state, however nearly two years on from her arrest Kaz is doing much better. The reality TV star created a community of strong, empowered women with her sports company Combat Collective.

Recently Kaz buzzed her head to support the charity Little Lady Locks and with her new hair do' she's set for her second season of Love Island.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

The 2025 Islanders are preparing to find love again

Love Island All Stars’ Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard ‘dumped girlfriends’ before show

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Here's why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split

Why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split? Their cheating scandal explained

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Hot On Capital

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Is Squid Game season 2's Player 125 one of the VIPs? The theory explained

Is Player 125 a VIP in Squid Game season 2? The theory explained

Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out

Nosferatu director reveals who Harry Styles was meant to play before he dropped out

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias news

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours with witty comeback

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp joined Capital Breakfast

Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp admit Nosferatu had them scared IRL

Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors

Tom Holland’s dating history revealed from ex-girlfriends to rumoured romances

Molly-Mae reportedly revealing Tommy Fury reconciliation in upcoming documentary

Molly-Mae reportedly set to reveal Tommy Fury reunion in upcoming documentary

Wicked director Jon M. Chu defends film's lighting following criticism

Wicked director Jon M. Chu defends film's lighting following criticism

Why Squid Game is ending with season 3

Squid Game creator explains why show is ending with season 3

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale

Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh drops Part 2 spoiler in viral Golden Globes clip

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh drops Part 2 spoiler in viral Golden Globes clip

Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025

Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025

Squid Game Mingle song lyrics translated into English

Squid Game's Mingle song 'Round and Round' lyrics translated in English

Traitors star debunks wild 'Last To Breakfast' theory on how to spot a faithful

Former Traitors star debunks theory about how players can easily spot a faithful

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's complete dating timeline

More Movies & TV News

Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 2? Here's what happens to Gi-hun

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 2? How his ending sets up season 3

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game? Boss defends Choi Seung-hyun's 'controversial' casting

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2? Boss defends T.O.P. casting following scandal

When does Babygirl come out on streaming?

When will Babygirl be on streaming? How to watch the Nicole Kidman film online

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset