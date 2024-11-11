Who is GK Barry? The internet star's real name, age, famous girlfriend, career & more

11 November 2024, 17:35 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 17:41

Who is GK Barry?
Who is GK Barry? Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

GK Barry is rumoured to go on I'm A Celebrity this year, but what else is there to know about her?

GK Barry - real name Grace Eleanor Keeling - was one of the first celebs on the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! rumoured line up to be spotted in Australia, alongside the likes of Danny Jones, Tulisa and Alan Halsall.

After landing in Brisbane she revealed the flight had been "horror" and hilariously said she's going to miss going to a JD Weatherspoon's while she's not in England.

Like last year's contestant Nella Rose, Grace doesn't come from a traditional celebrity background as she made her fame through social media. After going viral on TikTok she used her notoriety to take her onto bigger things, including her podcast 'Saving Grace' where she's interviewed Alan Carr, Alison Hammond and so many more.

There's a lot about Grace to be learnt, and we're here to keep you informed. So here's what to know; including her famous girlfriend, age and more.

GK Barry is an social media star
GK Barry is an social media star. Picture: Getty

What is GK Barry's real name?

The internet star's real name is Grace Keeling, her pseudonym 'GK Barry' came about at the start of her time online when she didn't want anyone in her area to come across her TikTok videos.

In a TikTok posted in 2021, Grace explained that Barry is actually one of her friends' last names, and GK is of course for 'Grace Keeling'.

Fast forward to 2024, with 3.6 million followers on TikTok alone, we're pretty sure people in her area know about her work!

How old is Grace Keeling?

Born in August 1999, GK Barry is 25 years old. While she'll be one the youngest in the camp, she's not the only Leo, as she shares that star sign with Coronation Street star Alan.

GK Barry went viral on TikTok
GK Barry went viral on TikTok. Picture: Getty

How is Grace Keeling (GK Barry) famous?

Grace originally found fame during lockdown in 2020 when one of her videos went viral on TikTok. She then continued to post to the platform and joined a wave on young people finding success on the app.

In 2022 she broadened out of TikTok and started her podcast 'Saving Grace', which is on all podcast platforms and is accompanied by a video version on YouTube.

On 'Saving Grace' she's interviewed all kinds of celebs, from Love Island stars, to Drag Queens, and comedians like Alan Carr.

Her career online has also led her to do presenting gigs, for example she hosted the socials for Pride Of Britain in 2023.

Where is Grace Keeling from?

Grace is from Cambridge but spent her six years of her life living in the British Virgin Islands. She moved when she was two and moved back to England at 8 years old. This is because her step dad is from the British Virgin Islands.

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend?

Grace is currently dating footballer Ella Rutherford who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town. They met via social media after following each other on Instagram.

Speaking on Grace's podcast, Ella adorably revealed that when she slid into the DMs she said: "Is now a good time to tell you that you're beautiful?"

Grace and Ella do keep their relationship quite private, most likely as when Grace went public with her ex-boyfriend Billy Hunt they split not long after.

What is Grace Keeling's Instagram?

Her Instagram is @gkbarry_. Grace has already amassed an impressive 853,000 Insta followers but as she's set for I'm A Celeb that number will likely rise.

