When does I’m A Celebrity 2024 start? Start date, times and more

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2024 returns in November. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

ITV have announced the official start date for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Here's exactly when the 2024 celebrity lineup brave the jungle down under.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forget calendars, there’s one surefire way Brits know that the year is coming to an end and it’s the announcement that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will be starting again.

ITV is back in 2024 with another jam-packed season of fun and whilst the official celebrity lineup hasn’t been announced just yet, there have been some pretty exciting names being thrown about in the rumour mill, from Coleen Rooney and Tulisa Contostavlos to McFly's Danny Jones.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury was even rumoured to be heading down under with his split with Molly-Mae Hague in the headlines all year, however, he reportedly pulled out of the game for another opportunity.

So when is I’m A Celeb 2024 starting? From the start date to times, and the return of the series companion show. Here’s what we know.

Ant and Dec return to host I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When does I’m A Celebrity 2024 start?

It’s finally been announced that I’m A Celeb 2024 will start on Sunday 17th November.

Not only that, but ITV have confirmed that they’re bringing back the I’m A Celeb companion show after four long years.

Formerly known as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Now! and then Extra Camp, from 2024 the companion series will simply be known as I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

The show will be hosted by 2016 ex-camper Joel Dommett, reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Capital's very own Kemi Rodgers.

What time is I’m A Celebrity 2024 on?

I’m A Celeb 2024 will air Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, however, it will air slightly later at 9.30 pm on Saturdays.

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked will air directly after the show every day but you’ll have to quickly flick over to ITV2 or just catch up on ITVX.

Whilst Ant and Dec will be returning to host the reality show, it looks like they’ve had a little costume change. Instead of their usual jungle attire, the duo were seen in the trailer having donned lab coats as they tested out various grotesque challenges on mannequins.

Watch the trailer for I'm A Celeb 2024

The trailer gave the viewer an insight into what the upcoming celebrities can expect… and it’s not looking too good for them.

An ITV spokesperson stated: “This year, ITV’s much-loved presenting duo Ant and Dec are trading in their jungle jackets for lab coats, taking on the roles of mad scientists as they put the infamous Bushtucker Trials to the ultimate test.”

“But which trials will make the cut? And which brave celebrities will be set to face them in the upcoming series?”

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: