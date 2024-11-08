I’m A Celebrity 2024 bosses bin iconic first episode challenge

8 November 2024, 11:45

I'm A Celeb 2024 has binned a popular challenge
I'm A Celeb 2024 has binned a popular challenge. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here showrunners have reportedly decided to get rid of one of the show's most iconic challenges for the 2024 series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2024 is right around the corner, starting on Sunday the 17th of November, as we prepare to enjoy the annual excitement of watching celebrities do things they never thought they would or could.

The rumoured line-up is looking incredible with the likes of Love Island’s Maura Higgins, McFly’s Danny Jones and WAG & TV star Coleen Rooney - unfortunately, these names are yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Even Tommy Fury’s name was floating around with rumours he would enter the jungle, but since then it seems the boxer has dropped out to supposedly focus on his upcoming fight with KSI.

But whilst the allure of I’m A Celeb is that we never know quite what to expect, it looks like that is especially relevant this year as show bosses have reportedly cut an iconic challenge in the first episode.

Ant and Dec return to host I'm A Celebrity 2024
Ant and Dec return to host I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

The 'Walk The Plank' challenge has reportedly been binned in this year's series, despite it always being a fan favourite during launch episodes.

For almost seven years, the challenge has opened the show, putting celebrities through hell attempting to walk a floating plank at the top of a high rise before they even arrive at the nightmares of the jungle.

While this news might upset some fans, showrunners have promised to make it up to us with a new equally as terrifying challenge to start the show.

The Walk The Plank challenge kicks off I'm A Celebrity every year
The Walk The Plank challenge kicks off I'm A Celebrity every year. Picture: ITV

The new challenge has been kept under wraps so that the upcoming celebs don’t know what to expect, but a source told the MailOnline: "The new challenge promises to be one of the most exciting ever as some of the campmates will truly be put to the ultimate test before they enter camp which they won't be expecting.

"It won't be an easy ride into camp for the celebrities this year, bosses are pulling out all the stops to ensure the show has a spectacular launch that viewers won't want to miss."

This huge change may not come as that much of a surprise to some, as it’s been obvious showrunners have tinkered with the challenge in the past.

The 2023 series of I’m A Celeb changed the plank to a narrow metal pole which celebrities then crawled across, adjusting the challenge instead of entirely binning it.

Watch the trailer for I'm A Celeb 2024

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

